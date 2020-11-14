This reporter yelling ‘when will you admit you lost?’ at Donald Trump is everyone’s hero right now

Donald Trump’s latest press conference was unusual for lots of reasons, not least the colour of his hair. But our favourite bit was undoubtedly this, a moment which went wildly viral on Twitter because, well, have a watch for yourself.

NOW:He left again. My question: “You lost the election. When will you admit you lost the election.” He took no questions ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/LbK3a3to10 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 13, 2020

Bravo, @BrianKarem!

And it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it.

I love how @BrianKarem asked him "when will you admit you lost the election" and then he added a hard "SIR" to the end, because we all know how much trump likes to be called SIR. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PrCLXHz1GI — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 13, 2020

To the reporter that yelled “When will you acknowledge that you lost the election Sir?” At the end of the press conference, you sir deserve a beer! 🙌💯 #TrumpPressConference #LameDuckTrump pic.twitter.com/uG05kUcjGw — Samantha Marie 🏴‍☠️ (@Meidas_Samantha) November 13, 2020

Lame duck waddles away from questions. https://t.co/x1SLj3pqmX — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 13, 2020

I’m surprised they still let you there😂😂👍 — JillinPA (@jlpless) November 13, 2020

They can't keep me out. I took them to court and won. Twice. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 14, 2020

Just in case you were wondering where he held it.

Trump Press Conference live from the Rose Garden #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/z60H27cSK5 — Kerry William Purcell (@Kerrypurcell) November 13, 2020

And also this.

Omg! Trump just slipped up during the press conference and said “ the next administration” and then caught himself and said “whoever that may be”. He knows he lost! He just basically admitted it! #trump #TrumpPressConference — 🌈Blue Dot in a Sea of Red😷🌊🆘❄️😷🌈 (@solomom1171) November 13, 2020

