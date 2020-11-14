Donald Trump’s election defeat has turned his hair grey overnight – 9 favourite things people said about it

There was lots of weird things about Donald Trump’s latest press conference – no change there then, you might think – but one weird thing really stood out.

The colour of his hair, which appears to have turned grey overnight.

Is it my TV or is Trump’s hair not looking it’s usual dog-piss yellow today? pic.twitter.com/9zBDHBR6RM — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 13, 2020

And our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

It appears Donald Trump’s hair dye has conceded. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 13, 2020

2.

The person who dyes Donald Trump's hair yellow must have found another job. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 13, 2020

3.

Either Trump's hair colourist has jumped ship, or he's trying to gradually morph into Joe Biden and hope we don't notice. pic.twitter.com/Lcj64njivx — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 13, 2020

4.

Trump's hair is white. His barber ran out of urine. pic.twitter.com/VnKeYFPqZ5 — JRehling (@JRehling) November 13, 2020

5.

So my main takeaway from the trump presser is that trump has white hair now like Santa but racist. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 13, 2020

6.

Trump's hair is whiter than his rallies. Man aged 4 years in 1 week.#TrumpPressConference — Deon🌹 (@VitaminDeon) November 13, 2020

7.

It looks like Trump let Four Seasons Total Landscaping do his hair today. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) November 13, 2020

8.

trump is on tv right now for your reference, i have sampled his hair color: it's gray pic.twitter.com/HYmbAC2jfB — Sonikku (@SpriterSonikku) November 13, 2020

9.

Is it my TV or is Trump’s hair not looking it’s usual dog-piss yellow today? pic.twitter.com/9zBDHBR6RM — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 13, 2020

Here’s what made of it all.

This whole speech is giving me a slightly out of body experience. Hair colour changed. Noticeably whiter. But the voice and the speed of delivery is the same. #Trump — emily m (@maitlis) November 13, 2020

This person had a theory.

Trump has gray hair now. Next he's gonna pull a Cosby and go blind, or use a walker like Weinstein. He's prepping for a jury. pic.twitter.com/gChdmQ1ckm — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 14, 2020

To conclude …

Trump's hair is now white. His face is still orange. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 13, 2020

And also this.