This very funny TikTok shows why the curse of 2020 seems to have backed off a little

With the US election being called for Joe Biden and several coronavirus vaccines looking increasingly viable, people are tentatively starting to hope that 2020 might finally have chilled the f*ck out a little.

Comedian B Mo the Prince has an explanation, and he posted it on TikTok.

We’re totally open to 2021 shitting all the sunshine it wants to, but before you get too excited …

READ MORE

This viral video of a Barcelona street pianist somehow captures the essence of 2020

Source B Mo the Prince Image Screengrab