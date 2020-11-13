This very funny TikTok shows why the curse of 2020 seems to have backed off a little
With the US election being called for Joe Biden and several coronavirus vaccines looking increasingly viable, people are tentatively starting to hope that 2020 might finally have chilled the f*ck out a little.
Comedian B Mo the Prince has an explanation, and he posted it on TikTok.
@bmotheprince
2020 back on his bull💩 ##comedy ##comedysketch ##2020
We’re totally open to 2021 shitting all the sunshine it wants to, but before you get too excited …
— Kari Parker (@k9ofcgirl) November 7, 2020
READ MORE
This viral video of a Barcelona street pianist somehow captures the essence of 2020
Source B Mo the Prince Image Screengrab