This viral video of a Barcelona street pianist somehow captures the essence of 2020
Books will be written about 2020 – political textbooks, virology handbooks, The Ladybird Big Book of Plagues – stuff like that. Millions and millions of pages.
But if they say that a picture paints a thousand words, how many more would a video paint?
This video captured the scene in Plaça Nova, Barcelona, where riots had broken out in protest against the lockdown.
2020, Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/5lIjzOgtWs
— Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) November 1, 2020
The pianist, Peter William Geddes said
‘When I play I am very calm. No nerves.‘
It seems quite apt that the song he chose was The Bangles’ Eternal Flame.
You can see his original video and a lot more on his Instagram account, @pianolitopeter.
READ MORE
People love this note slipped under a pianist’s door while he was practising
Source Guardian Image Screengrab