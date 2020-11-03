This viral video of a Barcelona street pianist somehow captures the essence of 2020

Books will be written about 2020 – political textbooks, virology handbooks, The Ladybird Big Book of Plagues – stuff like that. Millions and millions of pages.

But if they say that a picture paints a thousand words, how many more would a video paint?

This video captured the scene in Plaça Nova, Barcelona, where riots had broken out in protest against the lockdown.

The pianist, Peter William Geddes said

‘When I play I am very calm. No nerves.‘

It seems quite apt that the song he chose was The Bangles’ Eternal Flame.

via Gfycat

You can see his original video and a lot more on his Instagram account, @pianolitopeter.

READ MORE

People love this note slipped under a pianist’s door while he was practising

Source Guardian Image Screengrab