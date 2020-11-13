Brexit is turning Kent into a giant toilet – our 9 favourite reactions

It’s with good reason that Kent is known as the Garden of England.

With its tranquil hilly landscape, beautiful beaches, historic buildings and, of course, the iconic White Cliffs of Dover, it’s a tourist destination for many.

Well – it was. Now, it’s a smelly lorry park.

Post-Brexit lorry queues could make Kent 'toilet of England' https://t.co/GPdJNBVGJp — The Guardian (@guardian) November 12, 2020

Some 59 per cent of voters in the county opted for Brexit, but we don’t remember seeing any of this written on the side of a bus.

This is how Twitter reacted to the poos – sorry! – the news.

1.

The Farage Effect: "They say Kent’s main roads and laybys are already littered with bottles of urine and bags of excrement and the problem could become much worse after 31 December." https://t.co/xDHsebijur — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 12, 2020

2.

2016: Brexit will improve your lives

2020: You can take a shit on the A2 https://t.co/CHXCMUFbVh — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 12, 2020

3.

Give it a few years and Brexiteers will be wanting to build a wall around Kent to stop “dirty Kentishmen and women from coming into our beautiful country.” There’s ALWAYS a new “them” for the right wing to demonize. https://t.co/9Da1aHeQEA — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 12, 2020

4.

opening bars of jerusalem play https://t.co/vYoVK4LtcM — britain's largest hen (@SzMarsupial) November 12, 2020

5.

2016: “Prepare to be some wealthy, sovereign motherfuckers.” 2020: “We’ll have a whole county dedicated to faeces.” https://t.co/1lsVed1hyD — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) November 12, 2020

6.

7.

Thank goodness that they knew what they were voting for!https://t.co/CNL5Rz5GMW — Andy #FBPE #ClimateCrisis #NHS (@andycorneys) November 12, 2020

8.

Kent renamed Portaloo Land pic.twitter.com/zeFO3sUuA6 — jonnets 🇪🇺 #RejoinEU #FBPE 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 (@jonnets) November 12, 2020

9.

Make Kent the Toilet of England was not on the manifesto was it Leavelings?https://t.co/D6SQglrTOp — Andrew Parnall – Cream First Then Jam Party (@dontbrexitfixit) November 12, 2020

Brexiters do like a slogan, so Leave means leave got an upgrade.

“Leave means Leaving your urine and poo in bags in lay-bys in Kent” https://t.co/5t8kCEnQR0 — Dr Dominic Pimenta (@DrDomPimenta) November 12, 2020

