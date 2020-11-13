Brexit is turning Kent into a giant toilet – our 9 favourite reactions

It’s with good reason that Kent is known as the Garden of England.

With its tranquil hilly landscape, beautiful beaches, historic buildings and, of course, the iconic White Cliffs of Dover, it’s a tourist destination for many.

Well – it was. Now, it’s a smelly lorry park.

Some 59 per cent of voters in the county opted for Brexit, but we don’t remember seeing any of this written on the side of a bus.

This is how Twitter reacted to the poos – sorry! – the news.

Brexiters do like a slogan, so Leave means leave got an upgrade.

Source Guardian Image Screengrab, Ethan Wilkinson on Unsplash