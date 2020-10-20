Theresa May’s face as she listened to Michael Gove’s Brexit BS was all of us

There can’t be a person in the UK who hasn’t shook their head in disbelief at something Michael Gove has said – generally about borders or experts or fish with passports or something or other.

In the House of Commons on Monday, Theresa May’s face told that old, old story –

“Gove is spouting BS again.”

May enjoying listening to her former colleagues … pic.twitter.com/BSyorbYTgP — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 19, 2020

Here’s a little more background.

Watch Theresa May's reaction when Michael Gove talks bollocks on security. pic.twitter.com/nmpM3co53E — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 19, 2020

So, apparently, the UK can co-operate better with the EU on security when it no longer has access to the EU’s databases and file-sharing systems.

Anyway – people found Theresa May’s face a lot more relatable than they ever did when she was Prime Minister.

Michael Gove talking such bollocks he’s even made Theresa May’s face look like she’s seen an asylum seeker being treated with compassion pic.twitter.com/YwVrdJctY1 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 19, 2020

Theresa May can look as fucking incredulous as she likes, but it was her self-interested appeasement of the reactionary pricks in the ERG, together with her relentless ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ dogpiss, that led us down this cul-de-sac of cunterypic.twitter.com/vunrpgc7U0 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 19, 2020

Imagine being such an inept government that even Theresa May thinks you're shit. https://t.co/HmUjPAGv0O — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) October 19, 2020

If only she'd been plugged in properly when she was PM! https://t.co/WjVz2jLJIK — Sixteen Million Rising 🇪🇺 3.5% 💪 (@16MillionRising) October 19, 2020

Theresa May's reaction to Michael Gove spouting bollocks sums up what the rest of the world think as they watch us marching towards #Brexit. pic.twitter.com/YE4GiWdD74 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 19, 2020

Comedian Reginald D. Hunter had other suspicions.

For all we know, she could have just been using this moment mask a fart https://t.co/DlG8I6FYF2 — Reginald D Hunter (@reginalddhunter) October 19, 2020

Whatever was going on, we can be certain that something stank in the Chamber.

Source Laura Kuenssberg Image Screengrab