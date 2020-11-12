UKIP’s mayor of London candidate is called Peter Gammons and people can’t quite believe it – 7 meaty responses

UKIP have announced their candidate for mayor of London and it’s a man called Peter Gammons. It really is.

Dr Peter Gammons (@Gammons4London) is UKIP’s candidate for London Mayor, taking our fight to the Khanage left behind by Labour. WATCH: https://t.co/52T2dMmlzn pic.twitter.com/XBreMfZdW3 — UKIP (@UKIP) November 12, 2020

Dr Gammons – doctor or what we’re still trying to work out, but that’s what it says here – is running under the slogan ‘Vote Gammons for London Mayor’. Come on, this has got to be a joke.

Anyway, it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine and these are our favourites.

Dr Peter Gammons is running for London Mayor on behalf of a party led by Dick Braine. This is not a joke, it is merely a fact. https://t.co/6mBWvmjSN7 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 12, 2020

ukip having an account for their mayoral candidate called Gammons For London is just the most ukip thing I cannot https://t.co/KDbvDABRtw — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 12, 2020

A great day for nominative determinism 👏🏽 https://t.co/qoDOxq2ROP — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 12, 2020

Whoever's writing the script for 2020 just jumped the shark. https://t.co/TKKK9ocIrE — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 12, 2020

I hope his campaign is called Back Gammon. https://t.co/sxhqXX19d9 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 12, 2020

on the stroke of midnight, new year's eve 2020, i died and my brain was put in a jar. scientists have been pulsing it with electricity ever since. none of you can see me this, because none of this is real. i am in a simulation. dr peter gammons is a figment of my dying mind https://t.co/tYiz8rVjLm — Joel Golby (@joelgolby) November 12, 2020

you wouldn’t be laughing at this if he was called peter prosciutto. disgusting classism yet again. https://t.co/FpK0HMWTwz — jonathan nunn (@demarionunn) November 12, 2020

There are no words https://t.co/WDvmnt0INc — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) November 12, 2020

