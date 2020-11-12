UKIP’s mayor of London candidate is called Peter Gammons and people can’t quite believe it – 7 meaty responses

UKIP have announced their candidate for mayor of London and it’s a man called Peter Gammons. It really is.

Dr Gammons – doctor or what we’re still trying to work out, but that’s what it says here – is running under the slogan ‘Vote Gammons for London Mayor’. Come on, this has got to be a joke.

Anyway, it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine and these are our favourites.

Basically, this.

Source @UKIP