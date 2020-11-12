A most relatable sign for anyone with kids who is trying to work from home

In our top 10 most relatable things we’ve seen all year, this is close to the very top. Relatable and very funny.

‘There goes their screen time …’ said RyanS0619 who shared it over on Reddit.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

“Dad is that the assholes u work with?” Kobe_Wan_Jabroni ‘Pieces of fruit!’ Kie723 ‘My dad always told me unless I was bleeding when He was on conference calls. He changed it after I sat patiently for two hours with a broken arm.’ StaticUncertainty ‘I’ve had this exact same issue… whenever I’m not busy, my kids are happy to run around, entertain themselves, and do as they please. But the second I’m in a goddamn zoom meeting, my kids are sooo interested in what’s going on behind that closed door with the “do not disturb, in meeting” sign. I realize that while the sign is meant to ward them off, they’re kids, so it does the exact opposite. ‘One time my youngest kid barged in for the 4th time in one meeting, and I saw red. I was so fed up. I picked her up and put her in the garbage can. I have a pretty large garbage bin in my office, it’s about 4 feet tall, so my daughter fit in perfectly. I just picked her up and threw her in there. I didn’t really think about it, I was just so mad I threw her in the trash. Yeah, well… my video was on… ‘Thankfully, everybody in the office thought it was pretty funny. I was extremely embarrassed and thought I was going to get in trouble for throwing my daughter in the trash.’ patrick-thegamerdad

READ MORE

Bad day? Could be worse, could be this cameraman trying to get the ‘perfect shot’

Source Reddit u/RyanS0619