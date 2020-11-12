Lockdown laughs: our 12 favourite funny takes on the pandemic’s progress

A week into England’s lockdown, and civil war has broken out between the “Yay, there’s a vaccine on the way!” crowd and Team “It’s all a scam – just lick bus stops.”

It’s tough to know which side to root for.

But the vaccine isn’t the only game in town – there are tests, Covid symptoms and self-improvement to consider.

Can’t wait to look at mumsnet and read about the new Covid vaccine — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 10, 2020

Bit worried. I’ve lost my sense of taste. I just bought a pair of brown corduroys. — Ivor Baddiel (@Ivorbaddiel) November 3, 2020

This new vaccine apparently has to be stored at -80 degrees. If that proves a logistical nightmare there is room at my dad’s house. #centralheatingrefusnik — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) November 9, 2020

UK facing ‘medical and moral disaster’ says No 10, or ‘Matt and Boris’ as most people call them. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) November 3, 2020

The amount of twats I've seen coming out with

"Am no gettin' vaccinated!

No way Bill Gates is tracking me!!" Aye mate, I'm sure Billy boy is on the edge of his seat waiting to find out when you go for a shite & take your bins out.

Fuck up — joe heenan (@joeheenan) November 9, 2020

Terrorists can now meet in groups of six or less, which may include one member from another cellhttps://t.co/sulYWiN4iq — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) November 3, 2020

pm in spring 2020: this will be over by christmas pm in october 2020: this will be over by spring pm in spring 2021: this will be over by christmas pm in december 2021: a 650h x 700w x 3mm perspex dividing screen would make an ideal gift for nana this year — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) October 31, 2020

8 months into a pandemic and still no self improvements 🤡 — َ (@joshwonce) November 10, 2020

thankfully it wasn't a British firm which found the Covid vaccine first otherwise we would be getting Land of Hope and Glory blasted out of every tannoy system round the country by now — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 10, 2020

And I thought it was just a nasal swab 😳 pic.twitter.com/GYyKAB5KQs — judy murray (@JudyMurray) November 11, 2020

Bloody hell, some of these new symptoms are absolutely mad pic.twitter.com/mIN1hillx4 — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) November 10, 2020

Shop window in Glasgow City Centre today. pic.twitter.com/gRwGy9EBBw — Mark Cox (@MrMJCox) November 4, 2020

Finally, holding up a mirror to anti-vax hypocrisy …

Shoutout to anybody who is "skeptical" about the new vaccine but is happy to shove a Gwyneth Paltrow egg up their yoni to balance hormones or drink unproven medieval cures that have been diluted so much it's no longer even present in the water anyway in order to cure ass pain. — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 11, 2020

Image Judy Murray