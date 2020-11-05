Lockdown laughs: 10 funny things people are saying about England’s circuit-breaker
England has entered a second lockdown, or Tier 4, as the PM described it in the briefing.
It’s a lot like the first lockdown, but this time, everybody remembers what Dominic Cummings got away with in the spring – and the weather’s a lot colder.
Here’s what Twitter thinks of the whole thing.
1.
To do:
– National winter lockdown
– Quick Christmas shop
– No-deal Brexit
— Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 31, 2020
2.
Lockdown 2.0 is carefully timed to prevent the appalling 400 year old practice of people gathering together to burn effigies of fat people with blonde hair.#BonfireNight
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 5, 2020
3.
#LockdownEve #Lockdown2 Christmas Eve pic.twitter.com/kXLDEdWkJL
— BITTER ENGLAND CRICKETER (@BitterEngland) November 4, 2020
4.
Looks like closing pubs an hour earlier & getting 10 quid off a Nandos didn't work then
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 31, 2020
5.
Met a girl on Monday
Took her for a drink on Tuesday
We were making love by Wednesday…
And then I couldn’t see her again because lockdown finally came in. Damn.
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 2, 2020
6.
Happy lockdown 2! Remember, if you say 'should I make a new sourdough starter' into the mirror three times then Joe Wicks turns up and makes your family exercise until December.
— Dave (@davechannel) November 5, 2020
7.
How this lockdown will work with schools open #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/vR6E4wgP0G
— Force Dalek (@nebula1918) November 5, 2020
8.
Lockdown 2: This time with heating bills
— Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) November 5, 2020
9.
As lockdown begins, pleased to announce I’ve formed a support bubble with CNN
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 5, 2020
10.
the tier system has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @
— alex kealy (@alexkealy) October 31, 2020
As always, there’s a perfect Thick of It scene for the occasion.
@thatguydavid1
Hate lockdown, might die if there’s another one ##lockdown ##lockdown2 ##petercapaldi ##british ##fyp
Now wash your hands.
