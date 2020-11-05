Lockdown laughs: 10 funny things people are saying about England’s circuit-breaker

England has entered a second lockdown, or Tier 4, as the PM described it in the briefing.

It’s a lot like the first lockdown, but this time, everybody remembers what Dominic Cummings got away with in the spring – and the weather’s a lot colder.

Here’s what Twitter thinks of the whole thing.

1.

To do: – National winter lockdown

– Quick Christmas shop

– No-deal Brexit — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 31, 2020

2.

Lockdown 2.0 is carefully timed to prevent the appalling 400 year old practice of people gathering together to burn effigies of fat people with blonde hair.#BonfireNight — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 5, 2020

3.

4.

Looks like closing pubs an hour earlier & getting 10 quid off a Nandos didn't work then — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 31, 2020

5.

Met a girl on Monday

Took her for a drink on Tuesday

We were making love by Wednesday… And then I couldn’t see her again because lockdown finally came in. Damn. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 2, 2020

6.

Happy lockdown 2! Remember, if you say 'should I make a new sourdough starter' into the mirror three times then Joe Wicks turns up and makes your family exercise until December. — Dave (@davechannel) November 5, 2020

7.

How this lockdown will work with schools open #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/vR6E4wgP0G — Force Dalek (@nebula1918) November 5, 2020

8.

Lockdown 2: This time with heating bills — Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) November 5, 2020

9.

As lockdown begins, pleased to announce I’ve formed a support bubble with CNN — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 5, 2020

10.

the tier system has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @ — alex kealy (@alexkealy) October 31, 2020

As always, there’s a perfect Thick of It scene for the occasion.

Now wash your hands.

