Kamala Harris’s takedown of this ‘assault weapons’ guy went viral because people loved it so much

A year-old clip of Kamala Harris has gone viral all over again because people loved her answer so much.

It’s the deputy president elect doing an audience Q&A with Jimmy Fallon, and in particular this man’s question about gun control. He doesn’t sound very keen on it, and not only because he puts assault weapons in air quotes.

And Harris’s response is 10/10.

A dudebro in the Fallon audience tried it with Kamala on guns and she left him hyperventilating and picking up the tattered pieces of his greasy wig off the floor. pic.twitter.com/zqspPnzYOL — abigail spanberger stan (@notcapnamerica) September 17, 2019

Our favourite bit is at the very end when the camera cuts back to the questioner, surround by people clapping and cheering, and the utterly defeated expression on his face.

“I’m a privileged dude who goes to Fordham, no way can a black woman withstand my question…this is gonna be lit!” Narrator: “It wasn’t lit.” — ⚖️Powerful Mel Ankoly 🦈 #ForThePeople (@Mel_Ankoly) September 17, 2019

I love that he’s pouting in the sea of people cheering her correct answer — K8🌈🦅🌊 (@katelyn__ann) September 17, 2019

Worth watching if just for his reaction at the end ✊🏾 https://t.co/feTDlzqKij — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 18, 2019

I’m too petty. Why am I like this? pic.twitter.com/os5atTiQNi — abigail spanberger stan (@notcapnamerica) September 17, 2019

I knew it was a wrap just from the way she paused before beginning to speak. I don’t know if I see it for Kamala Harris but this is rhetorically brilliant. Got chills when everyone raised their hand. https://t.co/KgrZXb65is — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) September 18, 2019

To conclude …

His look of disappointment at the end just cleared my skin and raised my credit score https://t.co/hRxEFtgRVS — Sleepy Hoe (@weekend3warrior) September 17, 2019

And this.

Missed this at the time. It's great https://t.co/z6B6V6VpuO — Jonathan Freedland (@Freedland) November 10, 2020

