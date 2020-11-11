Kamala Harris’s takedown of this ‘assault weapons’ guy went viral because people loved it so much

A year-old clip of Kamala Harris has gone viral all over again because people loved her answer so much.

It’s the deputy president elect doing an audience Q&A with Jimmy Fallon, and in particular this man’s question about gun control. He doesn’t sound very keen on it, and not only because he puts assault weapons in air quotes.

And Harris’s response is 10/10.

Our favourite bit is at the very end when the camera cuts back to the questioner, surround by people clapping and cheering, and the utterly defeated expression on his face.

To conclude …

And this.

READ MORE

People love this old Joe Biden memo about the importance of family over work on special occasions

Source Twitter @notcapnamerica