People love this old Joe Biden memo about the importance of family over work on special occasions

As if you needed one more reason to cheer Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump comes this.

It’s a memo Biden sent to his staff in 2014 when he was still vice president to Barack Obama.

It went viral because it’s such a lovely sentiment and very possibly one we need to remind ourselves of every now and again.

By coincidence: exactly 6 years ago today, as Vice President of the USA, Joe Biden sent this note to his staff,’ said @danbarker who shared it on Twitter.

‘I presume in the background, thoughts of his first wife & daughter who died long ago; or his son, who died of cancer just a few months after this note. Worth reading.’

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

‘To my wonderful staff. ‘I would like to take a moment and make something clear to everyone. I do not expect nor do I want any of you to miss or sacrifice important family obligations for work. ‘Family oblations include but are not limited to family birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, any religious ceremonies such as first communions and bar mitzvahs, graduations and times of need such as an illness or a loss in the family. ‘This is very important to me. In fact, I will go so far as to say that if I find out that you are working with me while missing important family responsibilities, it will disappoint me greatly. This has been an unwritten rule since my days in the Senate. ‘Thank you for all the hard work. Joe’

And here are just some of the things people said about it.

If only more owners, bosses, and managers understood this sentiment. — gourmetJoyce (@gourmetJoyce) November 7, 2020

Working “with me”, not “for me”. — Eamonn Reid (@EM___Reid) November 8, 2020

This is a boss. https://t.co/LgXHG9ECG6 — johnny hero (@herobelfast) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden never works on the anniversary of the death of his first wife and baby daughter, always takes that day off to remember them. — Victoria Redfern (@drtoriaredfern) November 8, 2020

The White House will get a much needed dose of humanity and decency, which will go a long way in restoring our faith in the irrepressible goodness of the human condition.👏👏 — John Mc Corry (@Johnmccorry55Mc) November 8, 2020

Imagine the pride and pleasure you would feel reading this, from your boss. Imagine your surge in commitment. It's an example of how real leaders can get more out of people by asking less. 1/2 https://t.co/0R1dyqNs8i — Dan Gardner (@dgardner) November 8, 2020

