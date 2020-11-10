Only 9 responses you need to the new statue of the ‘mother of feminism’, Mary Wollstonecraft

It’s taken 200 years but Mary Wollstonecraft, the ‘mother of feminism’, has finally been honoured with a statue.

Although, having had a quick look at both the statue – by artist Maggi Hambling – and the response it generated, maybe it would have been better if they’d waited another 200 years.

Wollstonecraft was an 18th century author and radical who promoted the rights of women and this is how they’ve portrayed her. No, seriously, it is (you can see it for yourself in Newington Green, north London, but we’d recommend you go sooner rather than later).

Thanks I hate it??? pic.twitter.com/FeF1i2wdZG — Imogen Hermes Gowar (@girlhermes) November 10, 2020

And it prompted no shortage of comment as you might imagine. Here are our favourites.

1.

This is the new statue of Mary Wollstonecraft. It's not making me angry in any way because I just KNOW the streets will soon be full of statues depicting John Locke's shiny testicles, Nelson Mandela's proud penis, and Descartes adorable arse. https://t.co/LMbxDtMHI1 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) November 10, 2020

2.

Because nothing says ‘honouring the mother of feminism’ like a sexy naked lady. First and only statue of Mary Wollstonecraft unveiled in North London today: pic.twitter.com/oWjgIsMsfo — Georgina Lee (@lee_georgina) November 10, 2020

3.

"I do not wish women to have power over men, but over themselves."

Mary Wollstonecraft

"Oh, and a statue of me with my tits out, I'd love that" — Helenope (@HelenMilburn) November 10, 2020

4.

I, for one, am loving the new Mary Wollstonecraft statue. I had no idea Mary had shredded abs or bouffant pubes. #everydaysaschoolday pic.twitter.com/DAC2SdMHSx — Whores of Yore (@WhoresofYore) November 10, 2020

5.

Finally, public acknowledgement that women in the eighteenth century were stark naked and extremely small #MaryWollstonecrafthttps://t.co/d1UAwleL7Q — Emily Cock (@EmilyNCock) November 10, 2020

6.

I am genuinely crying with laughter at the new Hambling statue of Mary Wollstonecraft. The disrespect. Huge botched Ecce Homo energy https://t.co/0JRqhudT42 pic.twitter.com/kbPPadShEf — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) November 10, 2020

7.

Me, logging on to twitter, scanning the timeline: Oh! There is finally a statue of Mary Wollstonecraft in London, it’s about time! What wonderful news

Me, three seconds later: are you FUCKING KIDDING me — becca (@boodleoops) November 10, 2020

8.

How many of our important male writers are depicted naked in their statues? You never see Charles Dickens with his balls out, do you? https://t.co/hL8XzcjmKp — Dr Laura Wood (@cooksferryqueen) November 10, 2020

9.

1. Contemporary portrait of Mary Wollstonecraft

2. New statue of Mary Wollstonecraft Fuck all the fucks off pic.twitter.com/PbbsCpbo3I — Tabitha McIntosh (@TabitaSurge) November 10, 2020

