Dara Ó Briain is fed up with people pointing out his sign language guy lookalike but, seriously, they’ve got a point
At the risk of not entirely helping matters, we did enjoy Dara Ó Briain’s exasperated tweet at the number of people who keep pointing out how much he looks like the sign language guy who can be seen quite a lot on the BBC right now.
Every press conference.
Every day.
Why are you doing the sign language Dara?
Why are you wearing a wig and doing the sign language Dara?
A hundred different tweets every time.
(Shakes head sadly, sinks to the floor sobbing) https://t.co/lTYND0DBTt
— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 9, 2020
Seriously though, they’ve got a point.
@daraobriain your sign language is coming along well. Loving the wig n'all pic.twitter.com/QZOJVeEJxa
— Alec hopkins (@flippersnshit) November 9, 2020
It’s not the first time the comedian and presenter and all-round good guy attracted some serious lookalike attention.
Could be worse… pic.twitter.com/UU8HXRdXIy
— TravellingWigbury (@TravellingWig) November 9, 2020
Source Twitter @daraobriain Image YouTube screengrab