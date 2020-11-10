Dara Ó Briain is fed up with people pointing out his sign language guy lookalike but, seriously, they’ve got a point

At the risk of not entirely helping matters, we did enjoy Dara Ó Briain’s exasperated tweet at the number of people who keep pointing out how much he looks like the sign language guy who can be seen quite a lot on the BBC right now.

Every press conference.

Every day.

Why are you doing the sign language Dara?

Why are you wearing a wig and doing the sign language Dara?

A hundred different tweets every time.

(Shakes head sadly, sinks to the floor sobbing) https://t.co/lTYND0DBTt — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 9, 2020

Seriously though, they’ve got a point.

@daraobriain your sign language is coming along well. Loving the wig n'all pic.twitter.com/QZOJVeEJxa — Alec hopkins (@flippersnshit) November 9, 2020

It’s not the first time the comedian and presenter and all-round good guy attracted some serious lookalike attention.

READ MORE

Jim Corr didn’t get David Baddiel’s anti-vaxxer joke and it made it even better

Source Twitter @daraobriain Image YouTube screengrab