Dara Ó Briain is fed up with people pointing out his sign language guy lookalike but, seriously, they’ve got a point

At the risk of not entirely helping matters, we did enjoy Dara Ó Briain’s exasperated tweet at the number of people who keep pointing out how much he looks like the sign language guy who can be seen quite a lot on the BBC right now.

Seriously though, they’ve got a point.

It’s not the first time the comedian and presenter and all-round good guy attracted some serious lookalike attention.

READ MORE

Jim Corr didn’t get David Baddiel’s anti-vaxxer joke and it made it even better

Source Twitter @daraobriain Image YouTube screengrab