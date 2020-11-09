Pfizer has developed a Covid vaccine offering 90% protection – 13 favourite responses

It’s being reported today that a ‘milestone’ vaccine has been developed that will help prevent more than 90% of people getting Covid-19.

The developers – Pfizer and BioNTech – described it as a “great day for science and humanity,” reported the BBC.

UPDATE: We are proud to announce, along with @BioNTech_Group, that our mRNA-based #vaccine candidate has, at an interim analysis, demonstrated initial evidence of efficacy against #COVID19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection. — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 9, 2020

Here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Trump lost. Vaccines are on their way. Hope is harder for human brains than despair, but we deserve it. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) November 9, 2020

2.

Boris Johnson will probably order £8bn worth of Tizer the stupid fuck — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 9, 2020

3.

Do people honestly think I'm going to let myself be injected with some mysterious genetically-engineered concoction designed in secret by Bill Gates and other Illuminati? Fuck yeah. *unrolls sleeve*. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 9, 2020

4.

That sound you can hear is the government preparing to give £300bn to roll out the vaccine to a company that makes hats run by someone who doesn't even know what a vaccine is but is married to a Tory MP. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 9, 2020

5.

If anyone is in need of a secure place below -80 Celsius to store the vaccine, I can honestly recommend my parents' spare room — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) November 9, 2020

6.

Fuck is going on. Did we just slip into the good news reality by mistake. https://t.co/l10X6uu5Bw — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 9, 2020

7.

Sorry to kill the mood, but it's important to bear in mind at this stage that this vaccine was developed by nerds, and if you take it that means you think nerds are cool and you love nerds and you want to be a nerd — Tom Freeman (@SnoozeInBrief) November 9, 2020

8.

Time for those Anti-Vaxxers to really stand their ground. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) November 9, 2020

9.

As we absorb the vaccine news, let’s all be thankful that the press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping crew won’t be the ones responsible for ensuring it is distributed efficiently and equitably. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 9, 2020

10.

We've got about 12 months before Boris Johnson says Labour are "playing politics" by asking why 500,000 vaccine doses were actually Covid-19 laced with black tar heroin — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 9, 2020

11.

Give the vaccine distribution job to whoever did that U2 album. — David Whitehouse (@d_whitehouse) November 9, 2020

12.

lots of questions about the vaccine obviously but the most important one is this: after I get it do I get a sticker — joe (@mutablejoe) November 9, 2020

13.

Can’t wait for the government to accidentally deliver the total UK vaccine stock directly into the sea — Rob Temple (@RobTemple101) November 9, 2020

To conclude …

Joe Biden. Day One. 10am: Sets up new Covid Task Force.

11am: 90% effective vaccine announced.

12 noon: Global Stock Market surge.

1pm: Lunch. — trevor beattie (@trevorbmbagency) November 9, 2020

And this.

Trump out.

A vaccine for Covid-19 looking highly likely.

I hope whoever has that lamp uses their last wish just as wisely as their first two. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 9, 2020

Image Pixabay