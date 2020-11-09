Televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s taking Joe Biden’s win even worse than Donald Trump

You might remember Kenneth Copeland from the time he tried to destroy coronavirus with a Christian magic spell.

Well the definitely not in any way unhinged televangelist is back, this time giving his verdict on Joe Biden becoming the next president of the United States.

And hard to believe we know, but we think he might be taking it even worse than Donald Trump.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs at the media for declaring that Joe Biden has won the election and will become president. pic.twitter.com/ARHqmsEbo7 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 8, 2020

Terrifyingly funny. Or maybe just terrifying. These 7 takedowns were heaven sent.

when you’re definitely not a cult leader — 🦝 Queer Raccoon 🏳️‍🌈 (@ananxiousgay) November 8, 2020

This dude and his whole congregation appears to be going through a hysterical mass psychosis event over the election results. pic.twitter.com/YlcH8lPY4D — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) November 8, 2020

For a group of people transfixed on demons and the antichrist, they sure have a hard time spotting what’s right in front of them — literal vampire potbellied goblin (@terminal_fr0st) November 8, 2020

man i usually take evangelical bullshit in stride but this unsettled even me https://t.co/fhN2QM4AoV — Garbage Ape (@GarbageApe) November 8, 2020

Is he gonna blow wind of god on the ballots and make them change like how he cured the world of covid that one time with his hot air? — ₆₀.₂₅ (@60point25) November 8, 2020

To conclude …

christ this is something straight out of a monty python skit — Mr. Struggle🔞 (@EricMrStruggle) November 8, 2020

And this.

1) The joke’s on you.

2) Put on masks.

3) Grow up. https://t.co/78r8k2rtpJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2020

Source Twitter @RightWingWatch