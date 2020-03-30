This televangelist ‘destroying’ coronavirus with a Christian magic spell is both very funny and unutterably grim

Here’s televangelist Kenneth Copeland doing his bit to turn the tide of coronavirus by singlehandedly destroying it with the power of God and whatever the hell’s in his mind.

It’s a very funny watch but unutterably grim when you think how many Americans are buying into this, presumably.

Nailed it, Ken!

In short, this.

Source @hemantmehta