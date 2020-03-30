This televangelist ‘destroying’ coronavirus with a Christian magic spell is both very funny and unutterably grim
Here’s televangelist Kenneth Copeland doing his bit to turn the tide of coronavirus by singlehandedly destroying it with the power of God and whatever the hell’s in his mind.
It’s a very funny watch but unutterably grim when you think how many Americans are buying into this, presumably.
Here is scamvangelist Kenneth Copeland DESTROYING the virus through what I can only describe as a Christian magic spell.
“In the name of Jesus… I execute judgment on you, COVID-19!… It! Is! Finished! It! Is! Over!” pic.twitter.com/EyRosWxcHp
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 29, 2020
Nailed it, Ken!
This is so insane. I can’t believe people fall for this insane scam
— Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) March 29, 2020
I would give anything to see his reaction to a parishioner coming up to him and hugging him exclaiming, “You’ve set me free! I had the virus and you’ve cured me! Thank you!”
Anything.
— DJ Brand-X (@PossibleFlexib1) March 29, 2020
Oh, in that case he should fly over to Italy, walk into all of the hospitals without a mask on and use his magic there too. Let’s see how that works out?
— WTF Seriously (@stopbeingaderp) March 29, 2020
What not to do during #Covid_19, in one photo. pic.twitter.com/u5dLVQikwe
— Mister X (@MusicSnobb) March 30, 2020
Kenneth Copeland is worth $760 million. https://t.co/Cn0KLSVju2
— The People's Tim Dawson (@Tim_R_Dawson) March 30, 2020
This is basically me after three pints pic.twitter.com/bSXH80Mu0E
— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 30, 2020
In short, this.
This is… incredibly embarrassing. https://t.co/SLTfVmEiNY
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 30, 2020
READ MORE
This forensic takedown of Trump’s (non) response to coronavirus is devastating
Source @hemantmehta