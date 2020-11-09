An American interrupted this French TV news report about Joe Biden and it’s 15 seconds of pure joy

This French TV news journalist was trying to report back to viewers about Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump when he suffered an unexpected interruption.

And it’s 15 seconds of pure joy. Even the reporter couldn’t help laughing …

Ooh la la!

I CANT STOP CRYING LIVE ON FRENCH TELEVSION SKNHDJKJSBCJpic.twitter.com/Xopzx7fyyl — ᴮᴱꚂαm⁷ 샘 (@BTSOriented) November 7, 2020

I LOVE A CROISSANT AN AN

I LOVE AN OMELETTE DU FROMAGE AN AN AN pic.twitter.com/bfkHzqr8YW — ᴮᴱꚂαm⁷ 샘 (@BTSOriented) November 7, 2020

The reporter is laughing his ass off — ᴮᴱ ⁷ #BLM (@AngieGraceLA) November 7, 2020

As a french-speaking person myself, I’d lose it too if it happened to me live in front of millions of french people ksjdksjdk — ᴮᴱꚂαm⁷ 샘 (@BTSOriented) November 7, 2020

To be fair we are all drunk — Natalie (@Natgcoh) November 7, 2020

Pour ceux qui ont pas la ref : https://t.co/O0amSMR8zC — Pixie Rainbow Dash – (@bouchecoeur) November 7, 2020

To conclude …

@ the world im so sorry but also we are so hammered https://t.co/U2IOeGCxLe — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) November 7, 2020

And there was an important PS.

I received a message from Meka (it’s his name) on instagram. If you want to help him to buy a shirt and french lessons, here is his Venmo: @TheMeka — Pierre Le Texier (@pierre_lt) November 8, 2020

