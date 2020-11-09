An American interrupted this French TV news report about Joe Biden and it’s 15 seconds of pure joy
This French TV news journalist was trying to report back to viewers about Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump when he suffered an unexpected interruption.
And it’s 15 seconds of pure joy. Even the reporter couldn’t help laughing …
J’en chialle pic.twitter.com/e35nw2BQaa
— Pierre Le Texier (@pierre_lt) November 7, 2020
Ooh la la!
I CANT STOP CRYING
LIVE ON FRENCH TELEVSION SKNHDJKJSBCJpic.twitter.com/Xopzx7fyyl
— ᴮᴱꚂαm⁷ 샘 (@BTSOriented) November 7, 2020
I LOVE A CROISSANT AN AN
I LOVE AN OMELETTE DU FROMAGE AN AN AN pic.twitter.com/bfkHzqr8YW
— ᴮᴱꚂαm⁷ 샘 (@BTSOriented) November 7, 2020
The reporter is laughing his ass off
— ᴮᴱ ⁷ #BLM (@AngieGraceLA) November 7, 2020
As a french-speaking person myself, I’d lose it too if it happened to me live in front of millions of french people ksjdksjdk
— ᴮᴱꚂαm⁷ 샘 (@BTSOriented) November 7, 2020
To be fair we are all drunk
— Natalie (@Natgcoh) November 7, 2020
Pour ceux qui ont pas la ref : https://t.co/O0amSMR8zC
— Pixie Rainbow Dash – (@bouchecoeur) November 7, 2020
To conclude …
@ the world im so sorry but also we are so hammered https://t.co/U2IOeGCxLe
— Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) November 7, 2020
And there was an important PS.
I received a message from Meka (it’s his name) on instagram. If you want to help him to buy a shirt and french lessons, here is his Venmo: @TheMeka
— Pierre Le Texier (@pierre_lt) November 8, 2020
