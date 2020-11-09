These furious Trump supporters are still in denial and it’s a very funny watch
Like the man himself, many Donald Trump supporters are still in denial that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States.
Fortunately for us, their fury is everyone else’s entertainment.
They’re handling it well pic.twitter.com/ucgLzK1NbV
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 9, 2020
If I believed all the lies they believe I'd probably be upset, too. https://t.co/qNMhPQxe82
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) November 9, 2020
Some folks figure out they’re in a cult, get disillusioned with their Dear Leader and leave.
Other folks…. not so much. https://t.co/4SYLqZxoUe
— Bryan Harnsberger Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) November 9, 2020
I have a good therapist they can call https://t.co/2RLpZJhbFU
— coco for biden harris ❤️ (@Cocoontheleft) November 9, 2020
Source @Acyn