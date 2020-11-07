This Fox News reporter called out Donald Trump’s election lies and went viral

Fox News has, of course, been one of Donald Trump’s most enthusiastic supporters no matter what.

Which is why this clip of a reporter calling out his election fraud lies went so viral.

‘That’s not true.

‘It’s not true.

‘It’s just not true.

‘The claim from the Trump campaign and the President about that is not true. It is false.’

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Not that we should be surprised really, Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News just following which way the wind is blowing.

Source @FirenzeMike