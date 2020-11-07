This Fox News reporter called out Donald Trump’s election lies and went viral

Fox News has, of course, been one of Donald Trump’s most enthusiastic supporters no matter what.

Which is why this clip of a reporter calling out his election fraud lies went so viral.

When a Fox News field reporter goes rogue and starts dropping truth bombs on Dana Perino back in the studio 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1yJQBCpT0y — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 7, 2020

‘That’s not true. ‘It’s not true. ‘It’s just not true. ‘The claim from the Trump campaign and the President about that is not true. It is false.’

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Holy crap Fox News is going rogue and telling the truth. This is amazing…pic.twitter.com/e9xDED5gbq — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 7, 2020

I imagine this lady pressing the button that is supposed to activate his shock collar, under her desk. But it's not working and she gets increasingly frustrated as it goes on, but tries not to break character. https://t.co/Ds2NsxkKY9 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 7, 2020

Oh. My. God. A Fox reporter correcting a lie. Wow. https://t.co/owgAoRnJES — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 7, 2020

When a Fox News field reporter goes rogue and starts dropping truth bombs on Dana Perino back in the studio 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1yJQBCpT0y — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 7, 2020

Not that we should be surprised really, Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News just following which way the wind is blowing.

Going rogue my ass, covering their ass more like — Kez (@jbugses) November 7, 2020

READ MORE

Cassetteboy’s musical farewell to Donald Trump is simply brilliant

Source @FirenzeMike