Cassetteboy’s musical farewell to Donald Trump is simply brilliant
The amazing Cassetteboy has made a musical farewell to Donald Trump and it’s very funny and so cleverly done.
New! Cassetteboy vs Trump 2020 pic.twitter.com/dSb7MUAuO9
— Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) November 7, 2020
Fabulous. And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.
A classic of the genre. https://t.co/riTZrcd8lV
— Heidi Stephens (@heidistephens) November 7, 2020
— Belle (@belle_codes) November 7, 2020
BOOOOMMMMMM!!!! https://t.co/LJ7aVMJlBW
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) November 7, 2020
Pissing myself, just like Trump!!
— HoxtonThom (@HoxtonThom) November 7, 2020
What the world needs now is @Cassetteboy, sweet @Cassetteboy ❤️ https://t.co/4wPDGu5pbg
— Glade Area Glastonbury (@GladeAreaGlasto) November 7, 2020
Follow Cassetteboy on Twitter @Cassetteboy or on YouTube here
We've never tried this before, but if you like this video, feel free to buy us a covfefe https://t.co/1OtRdG1X1Y
— Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) November 7, 2020
READ MORE
‘Why CNN had to cut the live feed’ is a fabulously funny watch and the perfect way to remember Donald Trump
Source Twitter @Cassetteboy