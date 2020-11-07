Cassetteboy’s musical farewell to Donald Trump is simply brilliant

The amazing Cassetteboy has made a musical farewell to Donald Trump and it’s very funny and so cleverly done.

New! Cassetteboy vs Trump 2020 pic.twitter.com/dSb7MUAuO9 — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) November 7, 2020

Fabulous. And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

A classic of the genre. https://t.co/riTZrcd8lV — Heidi Stephens (@heidistephens) November 7, 2020

Pissing myself, just like Trump!! — HoxtonThom (@HoxtonThom) November 7, 2020

We've never tried this before, but if you like this video, feel free to buy us a covfefe https://t.co/1OtRdG1X1Y — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) November 7, 2020

Source Twitter @Cassetteboy