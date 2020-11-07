Cassetteboy’s musical farewell to Donald Trump is simply brilliant

The amazing Cassetteboy has made a musical farewell to Donald Trump and it’s very funny and so cleverly done.

Fabulous. And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Follow Cassetteboy on Twitter @Cassetteboy or on YouTube here

