CNN’s Van Jones reacting to Joe Biden’s win will give you all the feelings

The wait is over. With the count in Pennsylvania almost finished, there’s now no way for Donald Trump to take the state he so desperately needed to prevent a Joe Biden win.

One of the commentators who has been feeding our information addiction since Tuesday is CNN’s Van Jones, who was a Special Adviser to Barack Obama.

This is how he reacted to the news.

If that didn’t reach out and punch you in the gut, we have to say “Who hurt you?”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his naked emotion.

This message from Van to the voters was no doubt equally heartfelt.

Just to confirm what I’m sure you already knew.

