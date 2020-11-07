CNN’s Van Jones reacting to Joe Biden’s win will give you all the feelings

The wait is over. With the count in Pennsylvania almost finished, there’s now no way for Donald Trump to take the state he so desperately needed to prevent a Joe Biden win.

One of the commentators who has been feeding our information addiction since Tuesday is CNN’s Van Jones, who was a Special Adviser to Barack Obama.

This is how he reacted to the news.

Van Jones was emotional talking about Joe Biden becoming the next President of the United States pic.twitter.com/KaqhSR4sHG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

If that didn’t reach out and punch you in the gut, we have to say “Who hurt you?”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his naked emotion.

I was waiting to exhale like the rest off he world and then Van Jones said this and I’m done. https://t.co/5YsTwieBfR — MeeraSyal (@MeeraSyal) November 7, 2020

This is the most beautiful thing. Thank you for sharing this @VanJones68 https://t.co/ePp2g1B7WF — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) November 7, 2020

Omg @VanJones68 is making me cry right now! Thank you for saying what so many of us are feeling! #CharacterMatters #BidenHarris — Karamo (@Karamo) November 7, 2020

Van Jones, though. Wow. I don't think I'll ever forget that moment. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 7, 2020

Breaking news: Van Jones made me cry — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 7, 2020

This message from Van to the voters was no doubt equally heartfelt.

Just to confirm what I’m sure you already knew.

