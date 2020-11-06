‘Why CNN had to cut the live feed’ is a fabulously funny watch and the perfect way to remember Donald Trump
As you might have read elsewhere, all the major networks in the US cut away from a Donald Trump news conference because he was just basically making stuff up.
So viewers didn’t get a chance to hear in full what Trump had to say. Fortunately over on Twitter @etienneshrdlu and @shrimpJAJ shared the tape. And it’s a fabulously funny watch.
This is why CNN had to cut the live feed
(audio by @shrimpJAJ) pic.twitter.com/W2dTDPizhR
— James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) November 6, 2020
This is definitely how we want to remember him.
Oh this is masterful! https://t.co/ZxjttinsmX
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 6, 2020
Still better than the actual speech
— Conchur Finnegan (@ConchurC3) November 6, 2020
cry laughing at this https://t.co/qeDCtqUJCq
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 6, 2020
It says a lot that I was about 1 minute in when I realised it wasn’t real
— Helen Brooks (@Hells_Bells_23) November 6, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, the most impactful deepfake of the 2020 campaign cycle https://t.co/leApAvG0kU
— Russell Brandom (@russellbrandom) November 6, 2020
The last two days of agony have suddenly become worth it. This is amazing.
— Binyizdabbalah (@FunkadelicHorse) November 6, 2020
And here’s where the original audio is from.
For anyone asking “is this real?”, it’s a deepfake lip-sync using a machine learning model called Wav2Lip – the original video is here, and is a joy to watch: https://t.co/NhRffnYurK
— James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) November 6, 2020
