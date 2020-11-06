‘Why CNN had to cut the live feed’ is a fabulously funny watch and the perfect way to remember Donald Trump

As you might have read elsewhere, all the major networks in the US cut away from a Donald Trump news conference because he was just basically making stuff up.

So viewers didn’t get a chance to hear in full what Trump had to say. Fortunately over on Twitter @etienneshrdlu and @shrimpJAJ shared the tape. And it’s a fabulously funny watch.

This is why CNN had to cut the live feed (audio by @shrimpJAJ) pic.twitter.com/W2dTDPizhR — James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) November 6, 2020

This is definitely how we want to remember him.

Oh this is masterful! https://t.co/ZxjttinsmX — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 6, 2020

Still better than the actual speech — Conchur Finnegan (@ConchurC3) November 6, 2020

cry laughing at this https://t.co/qeDCtqUJCq — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 6, 2020

It says a lot that I was about 1 minute in when I realised it wasn’t real — Helen Brooks (@Hells_Bells_23) November 6, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, the most impactful deepfake of the 2020 campaign cycle https://t.co/leApAvG0kU — Russell Brandom (@russellbrandom) November 6, 2020

The last two days of agony have suddenly become worth it. This is amazing. — Binyizdabbalah (@FunkadelicHorse) November 6, 2020

And here’s where the original audio is from.

For anyone asking “is this real?”, it’s a deepfake lip-sync using a machine learning model called Wav2Lip – the original video is here, and is a joy to watch: https://t.co/NhRffnYurK — James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) November 6, 2020

READ MORE

These Trump supporters prayed for justice outside an election counting centre – 9 heavenly takedowns

Source Twitter @etienneshrdlu