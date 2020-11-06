‘Why CNN had to cut the live feed’ is a fabulously funny watch and the perfect way to remember Donald Trump

As you might have read elsewhere, all the major networks in the US cut away from a Donald Trump news conference because he was just basically making stuff up.

So viewers didn’t get a chance to hear in full what Trump had to say. Fortunately over on Twitter @etienneshrdlu and @shrimpJAJ shared the tape. And it’s a fabulously funny watch.

This is definitely how we want to remember him.

And here’s where the original audio is from.

Source Twitter @etienneshrdlu