These Trump supporters prayed for justice outside an election counting centre – 9 heavenly takedowns

We’ve seen some unusual and frankly hard to get your head around sights in this US presidential election and this is right up there with them.

It’s a group of Donald Trump supporters who did their bit for their candidate by … praying for justice outside an election counting centre in Clark County, Nevada, one of the states where the result is on a knife edge and could be instrumental in sending Joe Biden to the White House.

Women just arrived at the Clark County election department. They tell me they’re praying justice will be done and that righteousness prevails. pic.twitter.com/xi0Q9hOS51 — alyssa estrada (@anenews) November 6, 2020

And these takedowns were heaven sent.

MAGA is literally tryin’ to pray Democracy away. https://t.co/ibZy28v5Ru — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 6, 2020

They are speaking to the Ultimate Manager™️ https://t.co/UJXADMBsEh — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) November 6, 2020

i can’t tell if the woman on the window is praying or stretching before a run https://t.co/mPzhEsQX4e — James (@CaucasianJames) November 6, 2020

Oh, trust me. Justice will be done and righteousness will prevail. https://t.co/lcMdu0MfEC — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 6, 2020

If that actually works, I think they should be helping get us a vaccine. https://t.co/m5dNtBmT5w — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) November 6, 2020

i should drive down there and start playing heavy metal on my speakers or something 💀💀 https://t.co/sf84pEVMFI — sarah lugor!! (@sarahlugor) November 6, 2020

Totally not a cult tho. https://t.co/6HFdRXXoEy — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) November 6, 2020

Play the National Anthem so they’ll stop kneeling https://t.co/O4vKCpHsdO — Boo'd Up 👻 (@HollyGoNightly1) November 6, 2020

We are the stupidest country in the world. https://t.co/1ag6jRXtd0 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 6, 2020

And finally …

Retweeted without comment except fuck-off nut-jobs https://t.co/EzZAe81tFq — Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) November 6, 2020

Source @anenews