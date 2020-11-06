A CNN anchor called Donald Trump an ‘obese upturned turtle flailing in the sun’ and it made everyone’s day better

There are many ways of characterising Donald Trump’s behaviour right now but few – if any – do it quite so accurately, succinctly, and hilariously as this one.

It’s CNN’s Anderson Cooper talking to viewers after Trump’s extraordinary press conference in which he made barely coherent and increasingly desperate clams that electoral fraud was robbing him of a second White House term.

It went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Takedown of the year.

did I dream this, or did CNN dude just flat out call Trump an ‘obese turtle’.? — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) November 6, 2020

Jake Tapper: “What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their president say that” Lester Holt: “We have to cut away here because the president has made a number of false allegations” Anderson Cooper: Donald Trump is an “obese turtle flailing on his back” — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 6, 2020

I think this is unfair to obese turtles on their backs, flailing at the hot sun. https://t.co/Ytez6N7H2a — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 6, 2020

Okay. I think Anderson Cooper calling Trump an, "Obese turtle on his back" is CNN calling the election. — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 6, 2020

Now here’s a man who’s fresh out of fucks. https://t.co/NgAqPaAVvP — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) November 6, 2020

If you’re an obese turtle, please STAY IN LINE!!! https://t.co/2Jo0v92G4E — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 6, 2020

This person surely speaks for us all …

I just fell in love with Anderson Cooper, when he gave the most perfect description of Trump. "We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over." #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/E1fDyZOpFr — lostinsuburbia (@amandap_vdm) November 6, 2020

READ MORE

A Trump supporter said he’s off to Mexico and it set off a hilarious global chain reaction

Source Twitter @ditzkoff