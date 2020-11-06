A CNN anchor called Donald Trump an ‘obese upturned turtle flailing in the sun’ and it made everyone’s day better

There are many ways of characterising Donald Trump’s behaviour right now but few – if any – do it quite so accurately, succinctly, and hilariously as this one.

It’s CNN’s Anderson Cooper talking to viewers after Trump’s extraordinary press conference in which he made barely coherent and increasingly desperate clams that electoral fraud was robbing him of a second White House term.

It went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Takedown of the year.

This person surely speaks for us all …

