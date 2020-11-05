A Trump supporter said he’s off to Mexico and it set off a hilarious global chain reaction

We’re grateful to journalist Michael Deacon – @MichaelPDeacon on Twitter – who suggested this is Twitter’s ‘greatest thread’.

And we reckon he might be right.

It started when Joe Biden tweeted that he would rejoin the Paris climate accord which the Trump administration has just left.

One Trump supporter – @steel8883 on Twitter – was so appalled by the prospect of Biden as president that he said he was moving to Mexico.

And it set off a chain reaction which was just brilliant (with the perfect finish).

Doesn’t get any better than that.

OK, I take it back; Trump *has* brought people together. — Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) November 5, 2020

That final one. 😂 — Manx Retro Gamer 🕹️ 🎃 (@ManxRetro) November 5, 2020

That we can all laugh so hard when we're terrified is amazing — Paige Price 🇺🇲 🇬🇧 (@KeepCalmResist) November 5, 2020

Follow @MichaelPDeacon on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @MichaelPDeacon @steel8883