Watch Bernie Sanders predict the US election aftermath with chilling accuracy

In an interview for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Senator Bernie Sanders, who was once a contender for the Democratic presidential candidacy nomination, predicted the aftermath of the election with stunning accuracy.

You can watch the full seven-minute interview here, but people have been tweeting about the most mindblowing section.

It’s almost as though Senator Sanders wrote Trump’s script. HANG ON! Does Trump watch Jimmy Fallon?

via Gfycat

Sarah Silverman reminded us why Trump’s tantrum won’t work.

