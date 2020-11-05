Watch Bernie Sanders predict the US election aftermath with chilling accuracy

In an interview for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Senator Bernie Sanders, who was once a contender for the Democratic presidential candidacy nomination, predicted the aftermath of the election with stunning accuracy.

You can watch the full seven-minute interview here, but people have been tweeting about the most mindblowing section.

thinking about this video of bernie sanders talking about mail-in votes pic.twitter.com/b6WpiIlwcs — hannah (@hannahhycho) November 4, 2020

man… he called it WORD for WORD. pic.twitter.com/9uBn1Sm8xa — hector (@onikasgivenchy) November 4, 2020

Sanders is the new Mystic Meg https://t.co/AiRKLIKO6K — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) November 4, 2020

It’s almost as though Senator Sanders wrote Trump’s script. HANG ON! Does Trump watch Jimmy Fallon?

via Gfycat

Sarah Silverman reminded us why Trump’s tantrum won’t work.

In a democracy we COUNT EVERY VOTE https://t.co/Egquj9slyZ — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 4, 2020

