Watch Bernie Sanders predict the US election aftermath with chilling accuracy
In an interview for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Senator Bernie Sanders, who was once a contender for the Democratic presidential candidacy nomination, predicted the aftermath of the election with stunning accuracy.
You can watch the full seven-minute interview here, but people have been tweeting about the most mindblowing section.
thinking about this video of bernie sanders talking about mail-in votes pic.twitter.com/b6WpiIlwcs
— hannah (@hannahhycho) November 4, 2020
Bernie called it. https://t.co/4cFBG3Fkbd
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020
man… he called it WORD for WORD. pic.twitter.com/9uBn1Sm8xa
— hector (@onikasgivenchy) November 4, 2020
Sanders is the new Mystic Meg https://t.co/AiRKLIKO6K
— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) November 4, 2020
It’s almost as though Senator Sanders wrote Trump’s script. HANG ON! Does Trump watch Jimmy Fallon?
Sarah Silverman reminded us why Trump’s tantrum won’t work.
In a democracy we COUNT EVERY VOTE https://t.co/Egquj9slyZ
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 4, 2020
READ MORE
The 5 absolute worst reactions to Bernie Sanders’ call for a free coronavirus vaccine
Source @hannahhycho Image Screengrab