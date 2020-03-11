The 5 absolute worst reactions to Bernie Sanders’ call for a free coronavirus vaccine

It’s looking as though Bernie Sanders has fallen too far behind in the race for the Democratic nomination to catch up, but the socialist candidate still has the power to rile the Republicans.

Recently, he posted his thoughts on the possibility of a vaccine being developed.

Once a vaccine for coronavirus is developed, it should be free. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 8, 2020

Since many Americans struggle to afford essential medication, such as asthma inhalers and insulin for diabetes, it seems like a free vaccine would be the only one to get a big enough uptake to guarantee herd immunity.

A lot of MAGA Twitter thought a free vaccine meant the workers wouldn’t get paid to make it, while even more wondered what the motivation would be if they couldn’t sell it – apart from, presumably, not dying.

There were also plenty who just wanted to call Senator Sanders a Commie.

These were the very worst takes we saw.

Political commentator Edward Hardy stated why it couldn’t happen anyway.

But it won't be because America's healthcare system is controlled by corporations that put profits above patients https://t.co/C2DmGmHzMJ — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) March 8, 2020

It wasn’t all bad. Some people called for a different pathway – one of Bernie’s own policies, as it happens.

Medicare For All NOW. — Sergio Siano (@SergioJSiano) March 8, 2020

What might have been.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said people can go to work with the coronavirus – 7 sick burns

Source Bernie Sanders Image CBS, @cdc on Unsplash