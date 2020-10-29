12 of the best coronavirus jokes taking a lighter look at the news

As the UK plays ‘Join the Hot Spots’ with coronavirus spikes, people are struggling to work out whether they’re hoarding tinned food and flour for ‘Lockdown 2: the Revenge‘ or ‘No Deal Brexit: It wasn’t Project Fear‘.

In spite, or because, of that – funny tweeters have been keeping us entertained with their takes on the pandemic, as well as how our fearless leaders are dealing with it.

These are our current favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

One last thing –

There’s always a silver lining.

READ MORE

Tiers, schools and clapping – the 11 funniest things people are saying about the pandemic

Image Greg Willson and Seth Weisfeld on Unsplash