12 of the best coronavirus jokes taking a lighter look at the news

As the UK plays ‘Join the Hot Spots’ with coronavirus spikes, people are struggling to work out whether they’re hoarding tinned food and flour for ‘Lockdown 2: the Revenge‘ or ‘No Deal Brexit: It wasn’t Project Fear‘.

In spite, or because, of that – funny tweeters have been keeping us entertained with their takes on the pandemic, as well as how our fearless leaders are dealing with it.

These are our current favourites.

1.

Oxford scientists are confident a new vaccine for Covid19 will be available soon but Morag on Facebook says her mate watched a YouTube video & it's really about implanting tiny microchips in our blood stream so the government can track us.

I don't know what to believe anymore — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 27, 2020

2.

‘Ring o’rosies’ is supposedly about the plague. I really feel sorry for kids in 100 years time that’ll be singing a nursery rhyme about ‘hands, face, space’ or ‘my uncle says it’s not as bad as the flu, cough cough cough, now it’s got you’. — Tiernan ‘Monsters Would Be Relief tbh’ Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 24, 2020

3.

2019: You must be over 18 to enter 2020: You must be over COVID-19 to enter. — Daveastated (@Daveastated) October 21, 2020

4.

5.

6.

Lockdown 1: Most glorious spring weather ever recorded. Lockdown 2: Pissing rain. Clocks go back. Wife determined to watch Strictly. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 24, 2020

7.

Not sure how I feel about Welsh gov stopping shops from selling non-essential goods.

On one hand, a guy’s post on Facebook says people can’t buy books & expand their minds.

On the other hand, the accompanying photo of a Tesco book display includes Jamie Redknapp’s autobiography. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) October 25, 2020

8.

2020 could be worse. Gwyneth Paltrow could release a line of scented face masks. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 25, 2020

9.

no. 10 considering new 'terrifying' Tier 4 proposals which means everything has to close apart from Wetherspoons — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 25, 2020

10.

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman walk into a bar. They spend the evening trying to convince the barman that they are all from the same household. — Rosie Jones (@josierones) October 28, 2020

11.

12.

The first draft of the Jerry Maguire catchphrase wasn’t as snappy https://t.co/LmhWHc6i9u — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) October 27, 2020

One last thing –

Police warn they could enter homes to break up Christmas dinners, coming as welcome news to families who’ve wished for that for years. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 28, 2020

There’s always a silver lining.

READ MORE

Tiers, schools and clapping – the 11 funniest things people are saying about the pandemic

Image Greg Willson and Seth Weisfeld on Unsplash