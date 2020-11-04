Trump tweeted “they are trying to STEAL the Election” – 8 instant fact checks

Hours after the polls in the US officially closed, there is yet to be a definitive winner in the presidential race, with Trump apparently having polled more strongly than predicted.

Joe Biden spoke to his supporters, telling them to remain patient and wait for the vote counters to finish doing their job. Donald Trump immediately took to Twitter – quelle surprise! – and posted this:

It continued the rhetoric the President has embraced throughout the campaign, and particularly leant into Trump’s recent insistence that postal votes received after the polls close shouldn’t be counted.

Twitter immediately added this notice to the tweet.

Presumably, this was because votes posted before the deadline are perfectly legal, although it might have been to protect sensitive pedants from his butchering of the word ‘polls’, which he later corrected.

This is how people reacted.

1.

Counting votes isn't stealing the election. It IS the election. Anyone who says otherwise is trying to subvert democracy. It's authoritarian. It's undemocratic. And it's unacceptable. The press must not mince words in condemning these reckless and dangerous statements. https://t.co/cXP7s4Kr28 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 4, 2020

2.

… nobody is casting ballots after polls are closed https://t.co/dEsgKHdCRv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2020

3.

Here we f*cking go. I’m losing so it must be rigged. COUNT EVERY SINGLE VOTE! https://t.co/UB7Hz2JXyW — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) November 4, 2020

4.

An honest election – every vote was legally cast before Election Day – those votes are protected -there are zero illegal votes –

It’s a con @openculture: What is Donald afraid of? https://t.co/Bu5GdsJ16s” — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 4, 2020

5.

The Polish people will not forget this. https://t.co/goGUnLrIOt pic.twitter.com/5Bcu8QlP8O — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 4, 2020

6.

No votes are being cast after the polls are closed – they are simply counting the votes that have already been cast. Trump knows this, but he is more interested in inciting his followers than acting presidential. https://t.co/kK2OlIjq4p — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 4, 2020

7.

when you are confident and brave and a big strong boy https://t.co/klWm7FXiOR — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) November 4, 2020

8.

Um, no. You are losing in the electoral college count currently. And when ALL the mail-in ballots,from our troops overseas,are counted, you will lose. The LAW says ALL the early, absentee& mail-in ballots are VALID & LEGAL. You saying otherwise doesnt make it true. #democracy https://t.co/Is167ssqCl — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 4, 2020

Washington Post columnist, Joseph Marks, gave credit where it’s due.

Trump made it to 12:49 a.m. Wednesday before tweeting an unfounded attack on the election process. https://t.co/LgVtnQDoYO — Joseph Marks (@Joseph_Marks_) November 4, 2020

We can only assume they hid his phone.

