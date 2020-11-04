Trump tweeted “they are trying to STEAL the Election” – 8 instant fact checks

Hours after the polls in the US officially closed, there is yet to be a definitive winner in the presidential race, with Trump apparently having polled more strongly than predicted.

Joe Biden spoke to his supporters, telling them to remain patient and wait for the vote counters to finish doing their job. Donald Trump immediately took to Twitter – quelle surprise! – and posted this:

It continued the rhetoric the President has embraced throughout the campaign, and particularly leant into Trump’s recent insistence that postal votes received after the polls close shouldn’t be counted.

Twitter immediately added this notice to the tweet.

Presumably, this was because votes posted before the deadline are perfectly legal, although it might have been to protect sensitive pedants from his butchering of the word ‘polls’, which he later corrected.

This is how people reacted.

Washington Post columnist, Joseph Marks, gave credit where it’s due.

We can only assume they hid his phone.

Source Donald Trump Image Screengrab