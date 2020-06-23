Donald Trump went postal with these angry tweets about voting – 9 perfect takedowns

After his disatrously poorly attended rally in Tulsa, and with polls showing Joe Biden level or leading in some key areas, Donald Trump returned to his favourite hobby, tweeting hysterically about postal voting.

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history – unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

As you’ve probably realised, it’s not true.

This is false. Ballots aren’t just printed on computer paper. They are specific paper weights and types and generally are sold by a small handful of companies. The amount of information required – and the time and access – would require a conspiracy of insane magnitude. https://t.co/gHTM8QUrx7 — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) June 22, 2020

There is no evidence to support this claim. Five US states — Oregon, Washington, Utah, Hawaii and Colorado — have implemented statewide mail-in ballot systems, and voter fraud is extremely rare https://t.co/NbS0DP6hQa https://t.co/OKP4j9xVty — AFP Fact Check 🔎 (@AFPFactCheck) June 22, 2020

People suspected he might be setting up an excuse in case he loses the election, with concerns that he could refuse to give up the presidency without a fight.

Here we go. This is it, this is full populist authoritarianism built on conspiracy theory https://t.co/8XUQW1KZTG — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) June 22, 2020

Twitter had some very entertaining takedowns for him.

1.

The White House wishes to apologize. This was meant to be a direct message to President Putin. https://t.co/OwNhcvse16 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 22, 2020

2.

You voted by mail, Donald. Sit down and turn off ALL CAPS. This isn't an empty stadium. https://t.co/CZmsiOUUBq — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 22, 2020

3.

4.

If only it was 2020 and not 1820 and we actually had systems that could verify validity of ballots and voters. https://t.co/PnWYQyoxC8 — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 22, 2020

5.

Sir, this is an empty sports arena https://t.co/rk7wWQMPKv — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 22, 2020

6.

Breaking. Bond villain accidentally exposes his own plan on twitter https://t.co/dtijTvjWCK — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) June 22, 2020

7.

bs. The “SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES’ is your late, feeble response to a catastrophic virus that has claimed 120,000 lives and counting. At your urging, states opened too early, resultingbin rising infections, hospitalizations & deaths in those states. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 22, 2020

8.

This reads like a Bond villain announcing his plans https://t.co/hVb71k8JE6 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 22, 2020

9.

Yes! Don't you remember that World War I and World War II were fought on US soil? I am still haunted by the pictures of the German troops landing on the beaches of Des Moines before heading west to surround Cleveland. You fucking idiot. https://t.co/1htONLc5nK — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) June 22, 2020

Journalist, Michael Moran read between the lines.

READ MORE

7 funniest things people said about this video of sad Donald Trump

Source Donald Trump Image @ajaegers and @element5digital on Unsplash