Dominic Raab refused to comment on Trump’s election fraud and false victory claims – only 7 responses you need

Donald Trump achieved a rare double – even for him – by both claiming he’d already won the election and by suggesting there had been ‘major’ electoral fraud, neither of which is true.

So it was only natural that apparently still foreign secretary Dominic Raab was asked about the president’s false claims when he was interviewed by Katty Kay on BBC Breakfast today.

And his response was as categorical and forthright as you’d expect.

“I’m confident and have full faith” US institutions will produce a “definitive result” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says it may take “days rather than hours” to get a conclusive #Election2020 resulthttps://t.co/jLjAUP0uxN pic.twitter.com/Z51jcefhfM — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 4, 2020

These responses to what Raab had to say – or didn’t say – were rather more explicit.

In case you’re wondering about our own commitment to democracy, here’s our Foreign Secretary refusing to condemn an attempted coup by the US President. pic.twitter.com/9YbyNtzbR0 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 4, 2020

Raab on the BBC refusing to condemn Trump’s remarks, something a British foreign secretary would likely not hesitate to do if the president of another foreign country had made similar comments — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) November 4, 2020

Me, trying to find Dominic Raab's spine as he refuses to comment on the President claiming he's won the election and been defrauded. pic.twitter.com/2qJqAf3YiS — Oonagh (@Okeating) November 4, 2020

Dominic Raab, our fearless Foreign Secretary refusing to say whether it was right for Donald Trump to falsely claim victory. It’s bad enough when Trump tries to subvert democracy, it’s horrific when our leading figures can’t openly call it out. — Matt Forde (@mattforde) November 4, 2020

This is very ugly to watch. https://t.co/MZhDIwPQU8 — JON CAMPLING (@joncampling) November 4, 2020

Exclusive image of Dominic Raab after his spine spontaneously escaped his body during this morning’s BBC interview pic.twitter.com/7pTpvmCZAw — anotherfilthycommie (@opinionatedbutt) November 4, 2020

Oooo, is someone an ickle bit scared they won't get their trade deal? 👉👈🥺 https://t.co/KmOrftcfVA — Ewan Paterson (@EwanRuinsThings) November 4, 2020

It wasn’t only BBC Breakfast he was on, but the response remained the same.

We asked Dominic Raab on @TimesRadio about whether counting all the votes in an election could ever be called a fraud. He said he didn’t want to be “sucked in” on that. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) November 4, 2020

To conclude …

Dominic Raab(UK Foreign Secretary) is absolutely petrified to condemn Trump for subverting democracy.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/kVwbeLd7CA — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 4, 2020

And this.

Dominic Raab , our Foreign Secretary, has just refused to comment on what is happening in America . If it was happening in any other country ??? — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) November 4, 2020

Source @BBCPolitics