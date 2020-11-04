Dominic Raab refused to comment on Trump’s election fraud and false victory claims – only 7 responses you need

Donald Trump achieved a rare double – even for him – by both claiming he’d already won the election and by suggesting there had been ‘major’ electoral fraud, neither of which is true.

So it was only natural that apparently still foreign secretary Dominic Raab was asked about the president’s false claims when he was interviewed by Katty Kay on BBC Breakfast today.

And his response was as categorical and forthright as you’d expect.

These responses to what Raab had to say – or didn’t say – were rather more explicit.

It wasn’t only BBC Breakfast he was on, but the response remained the same.

To conclude …

And this.

Source @BBCPolitics