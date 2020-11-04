BBC News just said Margaret Thatcher was tweeting about the election and it’s the biggest shock so far

Spare a thought for the BBC’s Matthew Amroliwala who suffered an unfortunate brain fade while talking to former foreign secretary Malcolm Rifkind about the US presidential election this morning.

Close, just not close enough.

READ MORE

Dominic Raab refused to comment on Trump’s election fraud and false victory claims – only 7 responses you need
Source @mytentoryours