This 7-year-old’s brilliant Nicola Sturgeon Halloween performance has us all telt

While most kids were dressing up as classic monsters or their favourite film character for Halloween – before staying indoors and eating their own sweets because Trick or Treat was banned – one young boy had a very different costume idea.

Our 7 year old son asked to be Nicola for hallowe’en. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all @NicolaSturgeon @JaneyGodley #nicolasturgeon pic.twitter.com/Kbhp8z3yDB — Alyson Welsh (@welsh_alyson) October 30, 2020

As you may have noticed, Jacob‘s performance seemed to have been inspired as much by the great Janey Godley as by the First Minister herself.

Here’s an example – the language is not safe for work or 7-year-olds, but it’s very funny.

Janey was impressed.

This is brilliant https://t.co/auFYCufWvS — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 30, 2020

And she wasn’t the only one.

This kid being Nicola Sturgeon as played by @JaneyGodley is the best thing to happen in 2020 BY FAR https://t.co/n3HXiB0ZJS — Diablo Fear-a-day (@DebraFerreday) October 30, 2020

She’s got my wig on lol https://t.co/tEny41MSxv — Baga Chipz (@ChipShopBird) October 30, 2020

Perhaps most importantly, Nicola Sturgeon saw it and took it with more than good humour.

Thank you @welsh_alyson – this has made me smile and given me a much needed laugh this morning. What a wee star – I think we might draft him in for the daily briefings! https://t.co/P4jvd3CGAZ — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 30, 2020

She may well have guaranteed herself a voter for life.

I can’t tell you how delighted he will be that you have seen this! Thank you so much for taking the time to reply. Keep going, you’re doing amazing things. — Alyson Welsh (@welsh_alyson) October 30, 2020

As a bonus, here’s Act 2.

