“You were all TELT” Janey Godley rewords Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefing

Scottish lockdown rules have changed recently, to allow two households to meet up in groups of no more than eight, and a number of sports became available.

Not everybody has been as careful as they could be, so Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, addressed the issue during her daily coronavirus briefing.

There were definite shades of a telling off from the teacher.

Comedian Janey Godley gave the speech a bit of a NSFW rewrite, and we can’t help feeling she captured the spirit of it, including a hilarious nod to the “Cummings effect” – i.e. “If Dominic Cummings can do what he likes, why can’t the rest of us?”

Once again, she hit the sweet spot with Twitter.

