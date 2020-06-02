“You were all TELT” Janey Godley rewords Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefing

Scottish lockdown rules have changed recently, to allow two households to meet up in groups of no more than eight, and a number of sports became available.

Not everybody has been as careful as they could be, so Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, addressed the issue during her daily coronavirus briefing.

“I have a duty to be clear with you.” First Minister of Scotland, @NicolaSturgeon explains that if people are “not abiding” the #COVID19 guidelines on travel and group sizes, those restrictions will become “law” Get the latest on #Coronavirus here: https://t.co/yJ2v2kxtuA pic.twitter.com/Pf7WWDxhiW — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 1, 2020

There were definite shades of a telling off from the teacher.

The theme of today's Nicola Sturgeon briefing is "ffs lads" — Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) June 1, 2020

Comedian Janey Godley gave the speech a bit of a NSFW rewrite, and we can’t help feeling she captured the spirit of it, including a hilarious nod to the “Cummings effect” – i.e. “If Dominic Cummings can do what he likes, why can’t the rest of us?”

“You were all TELT, don’t use Cummings as an example, would you put your hand in a fire if you saw someone else doing it?” #janeygodleyvoiceover catch me on tour https://t.co/eT2ppleupZ pic.twitter.com/1nNRZTvUoC — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 1, 2020

Once again, she hit the sweet spot with Twitter.

I really hope when FM does her last update she leaves the stage by saying Frank gat the door — Iain (ganzo) (@1ganzo) June 1, 2020

Robust language from Janey, but this message from "Nicola" is bang on the money! Laugh – but please listen as well — Ian Dickson (@IDickson258) June 1, 2020

Brilliant! My mum was the same! If they jump off a bridge would you do it? 😳 — Yvonne MacGregor (@YvonneMacGrego3) June 1, 2020

