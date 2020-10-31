People loved CNN’s takedown of Kirstie Alley after she trolled their Covid coverage

It’s not long ago – okay then, it’s 30 years – that Kirstie Alley was making us laugh on Cheers. These days she’s better known for other things, among them her unwavering support for Donald Trump.

Which means her criticism of CNN and its coverage of Covid-19 might not entirely come as a surprise to you.

Here’s what the actress had to say, and we only mention it because CNN’s response was simply perfect.

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers!

“I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!”

Oof.

And this made it even better.

READ MORE

Kirstie Alley’s declaration of loyalty to Trump earned more jeers than Cheers – 9 devastating owns

Source Twitter @CNNPR Reddit u/DaFunkJunkie