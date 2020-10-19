Kirstie Alley’s declaration of loyalty to Trump earned more jeers than Cheers – 9 devastating owns

AS the US election date draws nearer – 15 days and counting – the internet becomes ever more awash with frantic displays of loyalty for the President, who is currently behind his rival, Joe Biden, in the polls.

Kirstie Alley, star of Cheers and Look Who’s Talking, is a known Trump supporter, but her most recent pronouncement on the topic raised some eyebrows, dropped some jaws, and got Twitter fingers flying across the keyboards.

Writer and director, Ed Solomon, pointed out a major flaw in her argument.

He is, by definition, a politician. And he’s in a political campaign to remain head of a political party. https://t.co/rxvsShuCoH — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) October 18, 2020

While fellow actor, Cary Elwes, spelt out exactly what it is that the “non-politician” has achieved as president.

.@kirstiealley Let me explain. No, there is too much. Let me sum up. @realdonaldtrump is responsible for over 200k Americans dead, 10.7mil jobs lost since Feb & a Superspreader event at WH that had more cases than New Zealand Vietnam & Yemen combined. Real smart #DumpTrumperdinck https://t.co/FZPBCGWUAV — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 18, 2020

Other reactions were equally scathing.

Hey Kirstie, next time your electricity goes out I suggest you call a plumber because that is your demented reasoning. #BatShitCrazy https://t.co/o7TRN48ijw — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) October 18, 2020

Just a shame that the things he gets done quickly are racism and leaving hundreds of thousands dead — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 18, 2020

"I'm voting for him because he's not a politician" is the same as "I want him to do my brain surgery because he's a zoo keeper" — Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) October 18, 2020

I would call for all us to cancel Kirstie Alley but that would require us all going to thrift stores to find VHS copies of “Look Who’s Talking” and then burning them. https://t.co/pQNUUZR9sw — Stephen Crockett Jr. (@SACrockettJr) October 18, 2020

Shelly Long was way funnier than you. https://t.co/tksxTX0yiM — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 18, 2020

It Takes Two (1995) was actually about Kirstie Alley's two remaining brain cells. https://t.co/J5eyLWJq50 — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) October 18, 2020

You do have to admit he’s turned America into a shithole country much faster than anyone could have imagined https://t.co/kkRNsvcq7v — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) October 18, 2020

“I’m a dumb ass who doesn’t care about the impact my vote has on marginalized groups and I’d like the world to know it!” Sparknotes. https://t.co/9VjorGRvgW — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) October 18, 2020

Whatever it is she thinks Trump is going to do for her, it surely can’t be worth incurring the wrath of Marina Sirtis.

You are now dead to me. https://t.co/o7TRN48ijw — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) October 18, 2020

from Star Trek GIFs via Gfycat

In conclusion:

LOOK WHO’S TALKING TOO MUCH (2020) https://t.co/WAAgPqEeap — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) October 18, 2020

Source Kirstie Alley Image Screengrab