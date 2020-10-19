Kirstie Alley’s declaration of loyalty to Trump earned more jeers than Cheers – 9 devastating owns

AS the US election date draws nearer – 15 days and counting – the internet becomes ever more awash with frantic displays of loyalty for the President, who is currently behind his rival, Joe Biden, in the polls.

Kirstie Alley, star of Cheers and Look Who’s Talking, is a known Trump supporter, but her most recent pronouncement on the topic raised some eyebrows, dropped some jaws, and got Twitter fingers flying across the keyboards.

Writer and director, Ed Solomon, pointed out a major flaw in her argument.

While fellow actor, Cary Elwes, spelt out exactly what it is that the “non-politician” has achieved as president.

Other reactions were equally scathing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Whatever it is she thinks Trump is going to do for her, it surely can’t be worth incurring the wrath of Marina Sirtis.

from Star Trek GIFs via Gfycat

In conclusion:

READ MORE

Rosanne Barr called Trump “the first woman President of the United States” – 9 utterly bewildered responses

Source Kirstie Alley Image Screengrab