This devastating takedown of a Republican senator over Covid-19 went viral because it’s so brutal

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff before, nor had we heard of the man he’s trying to unseat at next week’s elections, Republican Senator David Perdue.

But we’re unlikely to forget him in a hurry after this devastating takedown in an election debate over Perdue’s record on Covid-19 and healthcare (among other things) which went viral because it’s like a particularly gruesome kill in a David Attenborough documentary.

It’s 72 seconds very well spent.

David Perdue lined his own pockets – trading medical stocks and dumping casino shares – while he lied to us about the threat of a virus that’s now killed over 220,000 Americans. He doesn’t deserve to be re-elected. #GASen #GASenDebate pic.twitter.com/5iW8wsrpGq — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020

Oof.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it …

Btw Jon Ossof ripped David Perdue a new one in Georgia’s Senator debate last night. 😯 pic.twitter.com/Q4TrPT2jKT — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 29, 2020

"It's not just that you're a crook, Senator" may be one of the best lines I've ever heard in a debate. Georgia, you deserve better than this conman who got rich off the pandemic. Vote for @Ossoff.pic.twitter.com/aSAHrWtqlz — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 29, 2020

So what happened after this? Did they just end the debate by KO? Has anyone heard from Perdue since? SHEESH!! pic.twitter.com/3M5pVgjS9x — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 29, 2020

Cleanup on aisle 1. https://t.co/P6FZdAQBYC — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 29, 2020

And then – guess what? – this happened.

BREAKING: Senator Perdue just cancelled our final debate. At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation. Shame on you, Senator. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020

We’re with this person.

ive seen this clip like ten times on twitter today and i cant stop watching it. he’s also rly hot — JJakez (@JJakez_) October 29, 2020

