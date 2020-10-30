Fox News said their ‘damning’ Biden documents got lost in the post and the takedowns were 1st class

Spare a thought for Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson who appeared to suggest he had some bombshell documents relating to Joe Biden which he promised to share with viewers … only for them to get lost in the post!

The Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been mocked for his attempt to explain why he could not produce documents he had promised relating to Joe Biden, implying some kind of conspiracy.

Here’s what he had to say (goes on a bit, relatively speaking, but it’s worth it).

“On Monday we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe those documents are authentic, they’re real, and they’re damning … We texted a producer in New York and we asked him to send those documents to us in LA … He shipped those documents overnight to California with a large national carrier brand … But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened and the contents were missing. The documents had disappeared.

“They searched the plane and the trucks that carried it, they went through the office in New York where our producer dropped that package off, they combed their entire cavernous sorting facility. They used pictures of what we had sent so that searchers would know what to look for. They went far and beyond. But they found nothing, those documents have vanished. As of tonight, the company has no idea – and no working theory even – about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign.”

And if you think he was opening himself up for ridicule, you’d be absolutely right. Here are our favourite 1st class takedowns.

To conclude …

And just to clear things up, the United Parcel Service (UPS) later confirmed that it had indeed lost, and then found, the package in question, reports the Guardian.

Phew, what a relief. The Biden election campaign will presumably implode any time soon, just as soon as Tucker Carlson finds a letter opener.