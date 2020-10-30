Fox News said their ‘damning’ Biden documents got lost in the post and the takedowns were 1st class

Spare a thought for Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson who appeared to suggest he had some bombshell documents relating to Joe Biden which he promised to share with viewers … only for them to get lost in the post!

The Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been mocked for his attempt to explain why he could not produce documents he had promised relating to Joe Biden, implying some kind of conspiracy.

Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish pic.twitter.com/B2qsajZlID — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 29, 2020

Here’s what he had to say (goes on a bit, relatively speaking, but it’s worth it).

“On Monday we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe those documents are authentic, they’re real, and they’re damning … We texted a producer in New York and we asked him to send those documents to us in LA … He shipped those documents overnight to California with a large national carrier brand … But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened and the contents were missing. The documents had disappeared. “They searched the plane and the trucks that carried it, they went through the office in New York where our producer dropped that package off, they combed their entire cavernous sorting facility. They used pictures of what we had sent so that searchers would know what to look for. They went far and beyond. But they found nothing, those documents have vanished. As of tonight, the company has no idea – and no working theory even – about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign.”

And if you think he was opening himself up for ridicule, you’d be absolutely right. Here are our favourite 1st class takedowns.

1.

Oh man looks like Tucker totally had the documents that were going to prove Hunter Biden's guilt but they got lost in the mail! What a believable turn of events! https://t.co/gioC1aGKmO — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 29, 2020

2.

Did you make a copy like a normal person? — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 29, 2020

3.

Maybe the documents went on a sudden mid-week fishing trip https://t.co/PxHlQqH27R — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 29, 2020

4.

Ugh, I hate when I mail evidence of a Presidential candidate’s crimes and it just vanishes without a trace. Happens every damn time. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) October 29, 2020

5.

Have you guys heard of Dropbox? https://t.co/12HyHQttYt — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 29, 2020

6.

I think we both know it was the pandas. pic.twitter.com/569eAPooYa — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 29, 2020

7.

BREAKING!!!!!: BIGFOOT, WHO IS MY GIRLFRIEND IN SASKATCHEWAN, we met at camp last summer, totally hot, TOTALLY STOLE OUR HUNTER BIDEN DOCUMENTS I'M SUPER CEREAL 🤣 https://t.co/mVANhmLEZI — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) October 29, 2020

8.

Fox News *literally* won a court case by ‘persuasively’ arguing that no ‘reasonable viewer’ takes Tucker Carlson seriously. 🤡https://t.co/qHwUgUN5MX pic.twitter.com/vi7DDC2TIs — Anabel V (@Anabel_Villeroy) October 29, 2020

9.

BREAKING: burned out House of Cards writer pitches old Spin City episode https://t.co/RGcSliErQ4 — Matt 🎃swalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 29, 2020

10.

“If we only thought the documents were important, we would have made copies.” — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 29, 2020

11.

12.

“I can’t release the Hunter Biden documents because they’re under audit!” — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) October 29, 2020

To conclude …

So let me get this straight… There was ONE SET of documents. Nobody made copies, made back-ups or took photos of the smoking gun that would take down the Democratic nominee. Yup…checks out. — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🌊😷🗳️🏴‍☠️ (@IfBarack) October 29, 2020

And just to clear things up, the United Parcel Service (UPS) later confirmed that it had indeed lost, and then found, the package in question, reports the Guardian.

Phew, what a relief. The Biden election campaign will presumably implode any time soon, just as soon as Tucker Carlson finds a letter opener.