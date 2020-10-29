This cat trying to steal a treat from a dog is 10/10 for planning, 0/10 for execution

This clip of a cat trying to steal a treat from a dog has just gone viral on the subReddit ‘instant karma’ and this is why.

‘Great planning but poor execution …’ said Redditor Mrs3anw.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘Poor puppy was immediately sorry. …..but still very focused on eating that snack!!’ FrnklnvillesRevenge ‘The cat’s expression … so relatable.’ reflection-_ ‘The way he shook his arm! And then shouted at the dog.’ fozziwoo

Source Reddit u/Mrs3anw YouTube