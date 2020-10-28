‘Baby playing with daddy’s mask’ is the content we needed today

Here’s a little video to take the edge off everything else right now.

Because most everything sucks right now please enjoy this baby laughing with daddy. Needed it today…pic.twitter.com/0L2WWWix0x — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 26, 2020

And it’s fair to say people need it right now …

Ok this is awesome https://t.co/p1XHI3Jkm8 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 28, 2020

For the first time we meet an adorable anti masker — Dr. Anthony (I’m Speaking) Fauci (@notdrfauci) October 26, 2020

There’s no such thing as too much baby laughter — Mychal (@mychal3ts) October 26, 2020

This gets better every 1,000 times I watch it https://t.co/oTCwZ5sF5f — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) October 28, 2020

Thank you Rex. Needed that. — YS (@NYinLA2121) October 26, 2020

Source @buitengebieden_ @RexChapman