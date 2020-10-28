‘Baby playing with daddy’s mask’ is the content we needed today
Here’s a little video to take the edge off everything else right now.
Because most everything sucks right now please enjoy this baby laughing with daddy.
Needed it today…pic.twitter.com/0L2WWWix0x
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 26, 2020
And it’s fair to say people need it right now …
Ok this is awesome https://t.co/p1XHI3Jkm8
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 28, 2020
For the first time we meet an adorable anti masker
— Dr. Anthony (I’m Speaking) Fauci (@notdrfauci) October 26, 2020
On a loop!!😂😅😂🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Kh3Q1Kbt6i
— Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) October 26, 2020
There’s no such thing as too much baby laughter
— Mychal (@mychal3ts) October 26, 2020
This gets better every 1,000 times I watch it https://t.co/oTCwZ5sF5f
— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) October 28, 2020
Thank you Rex. Needed that.
— YS (@NYinLA2121) October 26, 2020
READ MORE
This woman’s unfortunate shaving accident turned her dog’s head into a money box
Source @buitengebieden_ @RexChapman