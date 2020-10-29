We don’t know a lot about Richard Cooper but his Twitter biography may well tell us all we need to know.

‘I crush comforting lies,’ he writes, ‘with uncomfortable truths on money, business & women.’

Ah, right. Anyway, we only mention him because he suffered an uncomfortable moment of his own after this happened and it’s our takedown of the week.

Oof.

The exchange went viral on Reddit and it made everyone’s day just a little bit better.

‘As if all men have abs …’ Benimation ‘As if women only train for abs for men 🙄🙄🙄’ MATTDAYYYYMON

Source Reddit u/theirishcoffeemaker u/humanitalian Image Pixabay