Nigel Farage said Donald Trump’s the ‘bravest person’ he’s ever met – 9 perfect takedowns

In what is surely a better indicator of how Donald Trump’s election campaign is going than any opinion poll, the so-called president invited a special guest speaker to his latest rally in Arizona.

Nigel Farage.

And here’s what the – Google, Google – Brexit Party leader had to say.

Nigel Farage describes Donald Trump as the ‘single most resilient and bravest person I’ve ever met in my life’ after the US president brought him on stage at a rally in Arizona pic.twitter.com/3st80ZhlQQ — ITV News (@itvnews) October 28, 2020

Farage’s appearance prompted no shortage of comment, as you might imagine. Here are our favourites.

1.

Imagine being so desperate that you call in Farage to big you up. It's embarrassing mate.pic.twitter.com/1Dd0Zlq53v — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 28, 2020

2.

A guy who shat out of serving his country by citing heel spurs is the bravest person Farage has ever met. He is telling the world that he is one crapping bastard or doesn’t get out much. https://t.co/KDbebiXOjV — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) October 29, 2020

3.

Imagine Nigel Farage was yer da. Imagine he was up there saying that. Even if you were as right wing as he is, imagine seeing him lick the feet of another human in that way. Bowing down so low. https://t.co/bcQV3NV1WU — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) October 29, 2020

4.

Imagine literally any other American president stumping for reelection in [checks] Arizona with [checks] a British guy representing a fringe party that has [checks] zero (0) seats in British government https://t.co/i5IgZbNQLg — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) October 28, 2020

5.

How low on support must he be to invite Nigel Farage on stage. This is like Morrissey during his racist years being supported by the surviving members of a shit Kajagoogoo cover band. https://t.co/jkVEBdmmYQ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 29, 2020

6.

7.

America, please don’t think this is the United Kingdom endorsing Donald Trump. It isn’t. The whole world hates him. And Nigel Farage. The end. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/JsirRFkYUa — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 29, 2020

8.

He's not going to shag you. https://t.co/uzl5KxhRql — cluedont (@cluedont) October 29, 2020

9.

I can't believe the bravest person Nigel Farage has ever met somehow dodged the draft five times. https://t.co/v0d7et2Cyt — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) October 29, 2020

