Trump claims Californians have “a special mask” they can’t take off – 9 blistering takedowns

Donald Trump has said many stupid things during his time as President – and before that.

There are far too many to list them all, but as an illustration …

There was the time he thought he was a professor of virology and he recommended ultra-violet light inside the body OR disinfectant administered to patients, as treatments for Covid-19.

"The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs" — Trump seems to suggests that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/amis9Rphsm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020

Who could forget the President claiming he had been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln? The assassinated president, Abraham Lincoln.

At the Lincoln Memorial, Trump says he's being treated worse than Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/psZwWRE6WD — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 4, 2020

Of course, the fact that he’s in charge of his own Twitter account means we also get nuggets like this implication that cold weather somehow debunks climate change.

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

At his most recent rally – held in Arizona – Trump told the crowd about California’s unique masks.

TRUMP: "In California, you have a special mask. You cannot under any circumstances take it off. You have to eat through the mask. Right, right, Charlie? It's a very complex mechanism. And they don't realize those germs, they go through it like nothing." pic.twitter.com/SG2nF2FsrI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020

Once again, we have the honour of presenting to you …how Twitter reacted to Trump’s outrageous nonsense.

1.

"Hi, I am a crazy person. I repeat things that trees tell me. Also, I have complete control of nearly 1500 strategic nuclear weapons because 63 million people think I'm hilarious." https://t.co/hXf458P8t7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 28, 2020

2.

It's as if Trump throws a bunch of words in a Bingo Number Generator & pulls them out indiscriminately to make sentences. https://t.co/liEuIEExg2 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) October 28, 2020

3.

The man with the nuclear codes is sundowning. This is very scary. https://t.co/n5BypJnw80 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 28, 2020

4.

I can’t process all the people still going to his rallies and just cheering for any random, stupid, made up thing he says. Who the hell are these people? Like, I get it, you hate other people a lot, but you also think a good use of your time is going to see this guy say… this? https://t.co/XRLu47hvlQ — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 28, 2020

5.

He’s just a fucking liar who lies https://t.co/UOd68FaT0X — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 28, 2020

6.

Waterboarding myself with broth as I eat through my special mask at Tender Greens https://t.co/SA2DCg12ih — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 28, 2020

7.

This is such an absurd lie that if #Trump were #Pinocchio his nose would travel around the world. #VOTE https://t.co/qeISgiDXMg — Roberto Abramowitz (@RobAbramowitz) October 28, 2020

8.

"In California, you have a special mask. You cannot under any circumstances take it off. You have to eat through the mask." pic.twitter.com/raSMp9Hmre — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) October 28, 2020

9.

This man shouldn't be in charge of anything. https://t.co/u2od2Vh8ae — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 28, 2020

For the avoidance of all doubt …

I live in California. I don’t eat through a mask. https://t.co/ruKIrIJNdN — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) October 28, 2020

However – before we all get on Trump’s case and accuse him of fake news, it’s just possible that he got his information from comedian Steve Allen, who did this:

Don’t all rush to buy them.

