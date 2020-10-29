We hope Bobby Ball would have enjoyed this unfortunate schoolboy error after his death aged 76

Very sad news today that actor and comedian Bobby Ball – an ’80s Saturday teatime staple in our house as one half of the great Cannon and Ball – has died aged 76.

The comedian’s death was announced on Thursday and comes after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The internet was full of loving tributes to the great man.

So sad to hear of the passing of Bobby Ball, one of my absolute favourite performers growing up and one of our favourite ever camp mates on @imacelebrity. Rest In Peace Bobby 🙏 #RockOnTommy

D — antanddec (@antanddec) October 29, 2020

35yrs ago my HERO became my friend,You always knew when Bobby was in the room, he could make you laugh & cry with just a look.The biggest heart & warmest smile that filled stages everywhere.I loved you bobby ball and I always will ,Truly truly one of a kind .sleep well cocker! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NC83NXf5N0 — Shane Richie (@realshanerichie) October 29, 2020

I’m so terribly sad to hear that the brilliant Bobby Ball has died. Apparently he had corona virus. God bless your beautiful soul Bobby.

You were so funny and lovely. Rest in peace Bob. Xxx — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) October 29, 2020

Except some of them were more accurate than others and this schoolboy error was most unfortunate.

‘Huffington Post have confused Bobby Ball with Professor Robert Winston. I think Bobby is looking down and laughing very hard at this,’ said @GrantTucker over on Twitter.

Almost, but not quite.

At the risk of far too much information …

It was captioned wrong by Getty, they’ve literally just updated the listing on their site pic.twitter.com/WvxnGqUhSY — Stuart Leech (@stuartleech) October 29, 2020

And the HuffPost later apologised for the error. This is surely the only way to finish.

RIP Bobby Ball.

