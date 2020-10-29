We hope Bobby Ball would have enjoyed this unfortunate schoolboy error after his death aged 76

Very sad news today that actor and comedian Bobby Ball – an ’80s Saturday teatime staple in our house as one half of the great Cannon and Ball – has died aged 76.

The comedian’s death was announced on Thursday and comes after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The internet was full of loving tributes to the great man.

Except some of them were more accurate than others and this schoolboy error was most unfortunate.

‘Huffington Post have confused Bobby Ball with Professor Robert Winston. I think Bobby is looking down and laughing very hard at this,’ said @GrantTucker over on Twitter.

Almost, but not quite.

At the risk of far too much information …

And the HuffPost later apologised for the error. This is surely the only way to finish.

RIP Bobby Ball.

Source Twitter @stuartleech