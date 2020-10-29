People are enjoying Lee Mack’s Pointless story about Bobby Ball

Sad news today that Bobby Ball has died aged 76. One of half of comedy double act Cannon and Ball, his death comes after the actor and comedian was tested positive for Covid-19.

There’s been no end of loving tributes on Twitter.

And people particularly enjoyed this clip of Lee Mack and a wonderful story he told Richard Herring about the time he went on BBC1’s Pointless with the great man.

We also enjoyed this Cannon and Ball sketch featuring Rik Mayall.

RIP Bobby Ball.

Source @ItsSophieDavies