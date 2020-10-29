People are enjoying Lee Mack’s Pointless story about Bobby Ball

Sad news today that Bobby Ball has died aged 76. One of half of comedy double act Cannon and Ball, his death comes after the actor and comedian was tested positive for Covid-19.

There’s been no end of loving tributes on Twitter.

So sad to hear about Bobby Ball. He was such a treat to work with. Never stopped making us all laugh. We’ll miss you Bobby! pic.twitter.com/6XfMu4fsnw — Diane Morgan (@missdianemorgan) October 29, 2020

Just heard the sad news that the wonderful Bobby Ball has died. He was a true entertainer with real funny bones. Thoughts with Tommy,Yvonne and his family at this sad time. RIP Bobby — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) October 29, 2020

So heartbroken to read about the passing of comedy legend Bobby Ball. Such a hilarious man. The comedy community is a poorer place without him. ❤️💔 #RockOn #RIPBobbyBall pic.twitter.com/CP74RSPEx4 — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) October 29, 2020

And people particularly enjoyed this clip of Lee Mack and a wonderful story he told Richard Herring about the time he went on BBC1’s Pointless with the great man.

Will never forget Lee Mack telling @Herring1967 about the time he went on Pointless with Bobby Ball pic.twitter.com/b0R3tioWrI — Sophie Davies (@ItsSophieDavies) October 29, 2020

I don't know about you, but I'm going raise a can of Appleson to Bobby tonight. — Stephen C (@SCatlingAuthor) October 29, 2020

We also enjoyed this Cannon and Ball sketch featuring Rik Mayall.

Bobby Ball v Rik Mayall on The Cannon and Ball was one of the most enjoyably anarchic things I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/FzSluXeO8L — Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) October 29, 2020

RIP Bobby Ball.

Very sorry to hear of the death of Bobby Ball of Coronavirus aged 76…..RIP Bobby (here singing Together We’ll Be OK with his friend & comedy partner Tommy Cannon) pic.twitter.com/vChygXEKLk — John pitchford🌹 (@Johnnypapa64) October 29, 2020

