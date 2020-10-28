This hilarious Donald Trump meltdown from 30 years ago has gone viral all over again

So much to enjoy about this Donald Trump meltdown in a TV interview he did 30 years ago.

It’s a very funny watch – he’s barely changed a bit –

although probably wouldn’t have been quite such fun back in 1990 had we known what would happen 26 years later.

Our favourite bit is him complaining about the interviewer’s ‘inaccurate demeanour’ the but the whole thing’s a treat.

It went viral on Reddit after it was shared by jcepiano and these are just some of the things people said about it.

‘The only noticeable difference is Donald was a little bit more articulate way back then.’ Nospastramus ‘He hasn’t changed his playbook in 30 years ! If he’s talking with anyone who doesn’t agree with him, he is not able to have a conversation. His only moves are to bully, namecall, interrupt, or walk away.’ NJ_humanist ‘I love how he looks off camera like “Yeah I just fucking owned him” after the interviewer asks him to elaborate on his claim and Trump makes excuses not to elaborate. He’s always been a jelly spined c-nt.’ Arkaedia

And if it’s a more recent meltdown you’re interested in …

Source Reddit u/jcepiano