Donald Trump’s epic 60 Minutes meltdown was a belter – 9 brutal takedowns

Everyone knew Donald Trump walked out of his 60 Minutes interview – mostly because Trump wouldn’t stop talking about it on Twitter.

But we didn’t know quite how spectacular it would be. And it really is worth two minutes of your time to watch it in full.

This was Trump’s epic meltdown on 60 Minutes and it was even worse than reported. Trump literally ran away because he didn’t like the questions. pic.twitter.com/48Xu2TiI1o — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 26, 2020

Surely there can’t be too many people left who know exactly what Trump is like. But not many clips demonstrate it quite so vividly as this one.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

I don’t understand how anyone can watch this and draw any conclusion other than Trump is completely unfit for his job pic.twitter.com/DA87zGehXI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020

2.

Every woman who has ever been told "that's no way to talk" knew exactly where this was headed. https://t.co/hBzpqFRM49 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 26, 2020

3.

This is something else https://t.co/FS4aSjtcLB — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 26, 2020

4.

HOW HOW HOW do his supporters watch this and think, “Alpha Male”? What a cranky baby. “Why aren’t you also mean to HIM it’s not FAIR.” Even his handlers can’t stand him. https://t.co/RpVRPwux4A — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 26, 2020

5.

This is cringeworthy. I’m amazed that Trump brought attention to this with his tweets, because it truly does make him look worse than was already thought possible https://t.co/XWdVzWtU9R — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 26, 2020

6.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Thank you again for highlighting your #60Minutes interview. I hope many Americans watch it. https://t.co/RZfqPVy27D — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 26, 2020

7.

He's such a prissy little baby. How anyone can think he's some kind of macho tough guy is completely beyond comprehension. https://t.co/K4jiRCacLS — Zach O'Lantern (@zachheltzel) October 26, 2020

8.

When you step out of the FoxNews cocoon and deal with actual facts, questions seem a lot tougher than they are, don’t they @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/GgHbuzPlMB — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 26, 2020

9.

If he can’t handle Lesley Stahl how could he possibly negotiate with Vladimir Put – Oh. https://t.co/shUt4VCNOX — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) October 26, 2020

11.

Anyone who supports this man can no longer ever use the word “Snowflake” on another human being. It’s been retired by this Giant Flurry of baby. As a professional snowman I can assure you there is no bigger snowflake than the one in this interview. https://t.co/XWdVzWtU9R — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 26, 2020

Source Twitter @PoliticusSarah