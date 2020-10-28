This cemetery looks like two pictures put together and it’s quite something
Over on the subReddit ‘interesting as f-ck’ comes this picture of a cemetery which is, well, it’s really quite interesting.
‘This picture of a cemetery looks like 2 pictures put together,’ said Bagelsandjuice1849.
And it does, it really does.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
‘Well that is some good landscaping damn.’ turborambo
‘I’m still having a hard time seeing how this is not two pictures :(.’ mAdm-OctUh
‘This broke my brain kinda. Thanks!’ DefiantJedi
Source Reddit u/Bagelsandjuice1849