Sarah Cooper’s “How to regret” nails the turmoil behind Trump’s weird rally rant

When Donald Trump boasts about the jobs he has created, we have to assume he means in the fact-checking sector, because those poor souls have got their work cut out every time he speaks – or tweets.

However, the President seemed to reveal an accidental truth during his most recent rally, in Pennsylvania, when he spotted some “nice trucks“.

"Nice trucks. You think I could hop into one of them and drive it away? I'd love to do it. Just drive the hell out of here. Just get the hell out of this. I had such a good life." — Trump pic.twitter.com/0sZC13WH9O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020

People were very much on board with Trump’s secret wish.

Someone give him a set of keys https://t.co/TAgwFsynCa — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) October 26, 2020

Yes. Please get the truck outta here. https://t.co/6oviFedKPf — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 26, 2020

However, comedian Sarah Cooper put her unique spin on it, with this flawless lip-synch.

How to regret pic.twitter.com/M40KLcw6XL — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 26, 2020

As ever – she hit the spot.

The trailing off look at the end is priceless @sarahcpr. We've had that look for 4 years! https://t.co/hNJ6tUqGTE — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 26, 2020

This one’s so good. So funny. Oddly deep and haunting. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/WbwDTN4yT7 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 26, 2020

Finally, actor Alan Tudyk had a suggestion that would save Trump’s aides a bit of work.

