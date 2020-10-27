Sarah Cooper’s “How to regret” nails the turmoil behind Trump’s weird rally rant

When Donald Trump boasts about the jobs he has created, we have to assume he means in the fact-checking sector, because those poor souls have got their work cut out every time he speaks – or tweets.

However, the President seemed to reveal an accidental truth during his most recent rally, in Pennsylvania, when he spotted some “nice trucks“.

People were very much on board with Trump’s secret wish.

However, comedian Sarah Cooper put her unique spin on it, with this flawless lip-synch.

As ever – she hit the spot.

Finally, actor Alan Tudyk had a suggestion that would save Trump’s aides a bit of work.

Source Sarah Cooper Image Screengrab, Screengrab